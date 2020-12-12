BRASHER FALLS — The St. Lawrence Central School District’s Board of Education has appointed a new superintendent who starts his new job with a thorough knowledge of the district.
Current middle school Principal Christopher Rose will replace Robert A. Stewart, who is retiring on Jan. 1 after more than 30 years in the education field. Mr. Rose will begin his new role as superintendent on Jan. 2.
“Chris has the knowledge of the district. He knows the students, he knows the administrators. He knows all the different areas of the district,” Board of Education President Seth Belt said.
In addition, he said, Mr. Rose has been an active member of the Tri-Town community.
He was one of two finalists to replace Mr. Stewart, along with Michael Vanyo, who dropped out of the running when he accepted another position as assistant superintendent for business and finance at the Pocantico Hills Central School District.
Twelve individuals initially applied for the position. Based on qualifications and experience, Board of Education members interviewed four potential candidates before narrowing the list to Mr. Rose and Mr. Vanyo.
Both Mr. Rose and Mr. Vanyo were scheduled to hold community presentations for stakeholders, and Mr. Rose continued with his presentation following Mr. Vanyo’s departure from consideration.
Mr. Rose has served as the district’s middle school principal for grades five through eight since 2004. Prior to that, he served as a social studies teacher in the district, as well as co-owner of Austin’s Convenience Store. He holds a bachelor’s degree in education from SUNY Potsdam and a master’s in elementary education from SUNY Potsdam.
He has served as district superintendent for five years. He was appointed by the district’s board of education in May 2015, and took over on July 8, 2015.
He replaced Paul Harrica, who had served as interim superintendent since January 2015 when former Superintendent Stephan J. Vigliotti Sr. departed for a new job as superintendent of the North Rose-Wolcott Central School District.
“Bob has been fantastic. We’re very thankful that we brought him on as superintendent,” Mr. Belt said.
