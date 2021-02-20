BRASHER FALLS — Official practices for St. Lawrence Central School’s boys and girls varsity hockey and boys and girls varsity and junior varsity basketball teams have started following the district Board of Education’s approval of the winter sports safety plan.
Practices are being held during this week’s break. Games will begin on March 1, and the seasons will end March 21.
The new Fall 2 season will start practices on March 22, and the season will end on April 18. Practices and/or games are scheduled during the spring break, from April 2 to 11, and players are expected to be in attendance.
The Fall 2 season includes girls varsity and modified swimming (with virtual meets), boys varsity and modified football, boys and girls varsity cheerleading, and boys and girls modified basketball. Under the plan approved by the school board, athletes will only be able to play one sport during the Fall 2 season.
Practices for the spring season are scheduled to begin on April 19, and the season will end on June 13 or June 20, depending on a New York state Regents decision. Practices and/or games will take place during the Memorial Day weekend from May 28 to 30, and players are expected to be in attendance.
The spring season sports include boys varsity and modified basketball, girls varsity, junior varsity and modified softball, boys and girls golf, boys and girls varsity and modified lacrosse, and boys and girls track and field. Girls lacrosse and track and field are mergers.
“There will be no overlapping of sports seasons,” district officials said in the plan. “Other Section X schools may be overlapping but in the best interest of our student athletes, the size of our student population, and on-line learning challenges, again, we will not be overlapping sports.”
No fans will be allowed to watch in-person games that are held during the winter season. District officials say that, to the best of their ability, all scorekeepers, clock operators, chaperones and others will be non-parents “in order to avoid any sense of unfairness.”
One chaperone — a school administrator and/or athletic director — will be at each home game and will be responsible for signing in individuals and temperature checks. No visiting team scorekeepers will be allowed at the games under a Section 10 decision.
Only coaches that have been approved by the Board of Education will be allowed into the winter season practices and games. Certain schools or arenas may allow one radio announcer in for certain games with advance notice. That person would be completely secluded from all players, coaches and others inside the arena or gym.
Since spectators will not be allowed, the games will be live streamed in most gyms and arenas. Sheila Daoust, the school photographer, has also agreed to attend all home games and take action photos of the athletes.
Those will be posted after each game on the Tri-Town Candid Pics Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/st.lawrence.central), with the full gallery in albums on her website at https://www.sheiladaoustcandidpics.com/2020-21-SLC-SPORTS-GAMES.
