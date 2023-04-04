St. Lawrence Central School class leaders
BRASHER FALLS — The 2023 class leaders at St. Lawrence Central School are Rebecca Nezezon, valedictorian; and RyLee Daoust, salutatorian.
Rebecca Nezezon
Miss Nezezon is the daughter of Drs. Joel Nezezon and Susan Bregman. She is a member of National Honor Society, Student Council, Tri-M Musical Honor Society, senior band and Spanish Club, and serves as class treasurer. Among honors received are the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHAA) Scholar-Athlete Award for competing in varsity swimming, basketball and softball, Lisa Lane Swimming Award and was a WWNY-TV Academic All-Star designation.
She has received the National Buckeye Scholarship from Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio.
Miss Nezezon plans to major in political science and international affairs in college.
RyLee Daoust
Miss Daoust is the daughter of John and Marnie Daoust. Among honors received are the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHAA) Scholar-Athlete Award for soccer, basketball and soccer; and section sports awards: Soccer, First Team, All-Northern, League MVP and Second Team All-Northern; Basketball, Second team All-Northern, First Team All-Northern and Jan Reetz Finalist; and Softball, Second Team All-Northern, First Team All-Northern and First Team All-State Third Team.
She is a member of Student Council, National Honor Society and Tri-M Music Society, serves as vice president of Tri-M Music Society, secretary of both Student Council and National Honor Society and serves as class secretary.
She earned several scholarships, including the Student Sage Award, Sage College; Rochester Institute of Technology Computing Medal; and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s Rensselaer Medal.
Miss Daoust will major in sports analytics at Syracuse University.
