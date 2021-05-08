St. Lawrence Central School class leaders
BRASHER FALLS — The 2021 class leaders of St. Lawrence Central School are Chantel McCarthy, valedictorian; and Bailey Brothers, salutatorian.
Miss McCarthy is the daughter of Brent McCarthy and Tammy McCarthy, Norfolk. She has served as class president for three years and secretary of the student council for four years; and is a member of Chamber Choir, drama club, where she has performed in six musicals, National Honor Society and Tri-M Musical Honor Society. Miss McCarthy is a varsity member of soccer and softball and has participated in peer tutoring her sophomore year, where she tutored a senior student in geometry.
Miss McCarthy participated in Whiz Quiz her senior year; is a member of the Outing Club, helping plan ski trips; participates in indoor soccer, summer soccer, reads the gospel at St. Patrick’s Church and volunteers in the community. Among awards received are second team All-Northern in soccer, Section X Athlete of Distinction in soccer and softball, New York State Public High School Athletic Association Scholar-Athlete for soccer and softball, Principal’s Award, Clarkson University Leadership Award, St. Lawrence University Augsbury/North Country Scholarship and University of Rochester Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award.
She participated in All-County and Area All-State music festivals for band and chorus.
Miss McCarthy will attend St. Lawrence University, Canton.
Miss Brothers is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Brothers, Brasher Falls. She is a member of National Honor Society and has served as class treasurer for four years.
She was a member of the cheerleading squad for two years. Among award received are New York State Public High School Athlete Association Scholar-Athlete in cheerleading, St. Lawrence United Teachers Award; and has participated in the Terra Northeast Regional Science and Engineering Fair, where she eon the Yale Science and Engineering Association Award and Terra Fairs High Honors Award.
Miss Brothers will attend North Country Community College, Saranac Lake, to major in nursing.
