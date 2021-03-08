BRASHER FALLS — St. Lawrence Central School students had an extended weekend on Monday because of a staff shortage.
The district used its second emergency day this school year on Monday. Under the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services calendar, school districts receive seven emergency days, which are typically used as snow days.
In this case, it was because of a shortage of instructors.
“SLC is giving an emergency/snow day tomorrow (no remote learning) due to the lack of substitutes to fill our current large list of absent teaching and non-teaching staff,” district officials said in a Facebook post Sunday evening.
The closure impacted all students, including those who attend St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES programs.
Although school was closed, Athletic Director Joey Reome said sports practices were still on as scheduled, and students were advised to contact their coaches to confirm any time changes.
The district had previously used a snow day on Feb. 11 because of staff shortages.
“We are sorry for the late notice but due to the amount of staff that need to be out sick and our lack of substitutes, we will be closing for the day. This will be a “Snow Day” and there will be NO remote learning. Enjoy your day off, see you tomorrow!” officials said in a Feb. 11 Facebook post.
As of Friday, the district reported 38 COVID-19 cases, according to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card tracker — 29 on- and off-site students and nine on- and off-site teachers and staff. The high school had reported 20 cases total, while the middle and elementary schools reported nine cases each.
St. Lawrence Central was the second district in less than a week to close because of staff shortages. The Gouverneur Central School District closed for an emergency day last Friday.
“Due to the inability to fully staff the bus garage and dispatcher office, Gouverneur Central School District will not be able to open tomorrow,” school officials said in a Facebook post Thursday evening.
As of Thursday, the district had reported 99 COVID-19 cases, according to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card tracker — 73 on- and off-site students and 26 on- and off-site teachers and staff.
