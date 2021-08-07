BRASHER FALLS — A new app that accompanies a revamped website will be keeping St. Lawrence Central School students, families and the community up to date on the latest happenings in the district.
Superintendent Christopher Rose said district officials had sent monthly newsletters home in the past, but were unsure how effective that was to communicate with families.
“For a long time we did the newsletters that got mailed home and we spent thousands of dollars on mailing them home. Many of them probably were used as fire starters more than anything,” he said.
The district stopped sending the newsletters home and instead turned to digital newsletters.
“This year we came out with a district digital newsletter just to see what kind of response we would get from our community,” Mr. Rose said. “We can reach out to our parents and kids in the district through emails and things like that. But how do you get the rest of the community involved in what’s going on, especially when you couldn’t come to school.”
So they started looking at apps, which could provide instant information to individuals who downloaded it to their phone or other device. Then, they received a letter from a company that produces apps.
“I looked into a little bit and realized, you know what, maybe it’s time to get into the technical world here and give parents quick access to events, lunch menus, all those kinds of things at their fingertips. If you’re in the grocery store and you’re shopping for your child and need to know which days you’re buying for, it’s no more than one, two, three clicks and you’re at what you want and you’re not trying to search the website while you’re in the grocery store or in the car somewhere,” he said.
They looked at the cost of the app, compared to what they were currently paying for services like One Call Now, a communications software package that can be used to broadcast emergency alerts, send routine notifications and communicate with a selected group. Their research showed that they could save money and reach parents more effectively.
“The app matches exactly with the website. You can interact back and forth between the two. We can send daily notifications out to parents. We can do little videos and messages from the day that are easy to see,” Mr. Rose said.
They created a stipend for one of the district’s staff members to ensure that the app was constantly updated.
“I don’t want old information on there. Parents don’t want old information on there. So there’s someone to check it daily to make sure things are being updated to where they’re supposed to be. It’ll be at their thumb or fingertips,” he said. “We’ve got some more tweaks to make, but we’re trying to keep it as simple and interesting enough for people to want to look at.”
Links to the app can be found on the district’s website at https://www.bfcsd.org/.
