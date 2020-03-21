BRASHER FALLS — St. Lawrence Central School District volunteer teachers are spending a lot of time on the phone.
They’re checking with families that have students in the district to determine if they have access to the internet or Wi-Fi, if they have a learning device besides a phone and, if not, how many are needed.
Superintendent Robert Stewart said the district has surveyed elementary, middle and high school parents and “got a lot of responses.”
“At the elementary, it looked like approximately 92 percent of our families do have internet. We anticipate it will be higher in the middle and high school,” Mr. Stewart said.
The volunteer teachers will be reaching out to others.
“We have a group of volunteer teachers willing to come in. They’re going to start calling individual households if we don’t have an answer, to find out if they do or don’t have internet access,” he said.
Some families may not have access to the internet at their homes.
“We hope to get an exact number of students that may not have access to the internet and provide them with alternatives or locations to access,” Mr. Stewart said.
Distribution of Chromebooks to students is also part of the district’s plan this week.
“We want to make sure every student has a learning device at home. We’re setting up distribution centers in our bus garage. They don’t have to come in. They drive up, give us the names of their children, and we’ll deliver Chromebooks to their vehicle,” he said.
The distribution will take place on Thursday.
Students with last names beginning with A to H will receive their Chromebooks from noon to 1:30 p.m., followed by I through P from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and Q to Z from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Anyone who could not come at the assigned times can pick up a Chromebook from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Meanwhile, crews continue to clean and disinfect all of the district’s buildings, including the bus garage. Instructional staff are also returning on Thursday and Friday.
“We’ll be meeting with them in smaller isolated groups so everyone isn’t in the same place. We’re also continuing social distancing, making sure we’re following the habits to keep the virus from spreading,” Mr. Stewart said.
While at school, the instructional staff will be planning how to continue instruction.
“Some of that can be anything from regular paper instruction all the way up through online instruction and activities to be able to supplement learning and keep the learning process going,” he said. “The hard part for us is the uncertainty from day to day. We are making plans and two days later the plans are already obsolete and we are re-planning. I keep stressing to everyone, we have to stick together. If we stick together and stay calm, we’ll get through this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.