BRASHER — St. Lawrence Central School District voters will see no increase in the tax levy when they head to the polls on Tuesday to vote on the district’s proposed $29.82 million spending plan for 2023-24.
That’s an increase of 7.25% from the current $27.8 million budget.
“This proposal carries a 7.25% overall spending increase, but comes with a 0% tax levy increase to the voters of the district,” Superintendent Christopher W. Rose said.
He said state aid accounts for 77% of the district’s revenues.
‘When the governor’s state aid runs were shared, our district had received an increase in foundation aid of 16.7%. Foundation aid, which is the largest portion of school aid, now accounts for just over half of our district’s overall revenue for the 2023-2024 school year. New York state had announced that all schools would be fully funded by 2023-2024 and that has occurred,” Mr. Rose said.
The district’s budget includes funding for a capital outlay project, a smaller version of a capital project. This year’s project will focus on the work at the middle/high school building — fixing outside stairs exiting the fifth grade wing and replacing the exterior overhead doors to both the custodial entrance (with keyfob added for safety) and boiler room.
“Each budget year, New York state allows districts to expend up to $100,000 in their new budget to make necessary changes in the district without having to wait and plan for a major capital project. We receive 98% state aid on this investment and are able to make yearly facility improvements for only $2,000 after reimbursement,” Mr. Rose said.
Also on the ballot will be a proposal to purchase three school buses at a cost not to exceed $498,518. The state pays 90% of the cost of the buses and interest over a five-year payback period.
Another proposal will ask voters to approve the creation of a new capital reserve fund, not to exceed $4 million, for zero-emission buses. All public schools must have at least one electric bus in its fleet by 2026-27.
“After 2027, schools will only be able to purchase zero-emission buses and by 2035, schools can only maintain zero-emission buses and must have a full fleet of them,” Mr. Rose said.
He said one gas/diesel 65-passenger bus currently costs $175,000, while one 65-passenger zero-emission bus costs $475,000.
“This proposal will help our district begin to plan ahead for these major costs in the future. If this initiative for zero-emission buses were to go away in the future, voters would then have the ability to say how to use the money that is being saved,” he said.
Two board of education members will also be elected. Bethany St. Hilaire and Beth Todd are on this year’s ballot.
The budget vote is scheduled for noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the middle school gymnasium.
Mr. Rose said, like other districts, the challenge that lies ahead is to continue helping students and families when federal COVID money runs out after the 2023-24 school year. He said a survey of state superintendents found that the most prominent theme centered around schools taking on more responsibility since the start of the pandemic.
“Schools such as ours are even more responsible for helping students and families with non-academic issues including health, mental health, child care, after-school care, food insecurity, recreation, etc.,” he said. “Our future challenge, as a district, will be to figure out how to maintain all the services we have been providing with the additional federal COVID money once that money is gone after 2023-2024.”
He said the increase in foundation aid from the state, along with the federal funding and local tax levy support, has helped for now.
“As a district, we will continue to do everything possible to provide the best overall educational experience we can for our SLC students. We are going to continue to focus heavily on maintaining the current academic programs we have bolstered, while also finding ways to be that ‘central-hub’ that is so needed with non-academic supports also. By ensuring this, we will continue to build not only a solid educational community, but one in which ‘all students will attain their maximum potential in the future’,” Mr. Rose said.
