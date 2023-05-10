No tax levy hike for St. Lawrence Central budget

St. Lawrence Central School District voters will see no increase in the tax levy when they head to the polls on Tuesday to vote on the district’s proposed $29.82 million spending plan for 2023-24. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

BRASHER — St. Lawrence Central School District voters will see no increase in the tax levy when they head to the polls on Tuesday to vote on the district’s proposed $29.82 million spending plan for 2023-24.

That’s an increase of 7.25% from the current $27.8 million budget.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.