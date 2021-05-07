BRASHER FALLS — Voters in the St. Lawrence Central School District will be asked to approve a $26.3 million budget for 2021-22 when they head to the polls on May 18.
The spending plan includes a 1% tax levy increase, which Superintendent Christopher Rose said raises $52,336.
The district had gone out with a 0% tax levy increase in a $24 million budget that was approved by voters last year. Prior to that, the tax levy increases were 1.30% in 2017-18, 3.32% in 2018-19 and 1% in 2019-20.
“The average amount is a 1.32% increase over the last five years,” Mr. Rose said.
For a homeowner with property assessed at $100,000, the increase translates to $1.66 a month or $19.98 a year.
He said, prior to receiving the final state aid numbers, he had asked the district’s board of education for a 2.59% increase.
“Last March I went to the board of education and I asked them to approve a tax levy of 2.59, which was the max cap that Brasher Falls could have gone out at. After we got our state aid runs in April, I went back to the board of education at the next month’s meeting and asked them to decrease the 2.59 down to a 1% increase,” Mr. Rose said.
He said they discussed going out with no tax levy increase again this year, but that would have meant losing money the district could have used for programming. He said the district is 87.9% funded by the state and, because of a freeze in foundation aid is still $1.6 million short each year.
Mr. Rose said school districts were looking carefully at proposing no tax increases for two consecutive years “considering the money they could be leaving on the table.” Going out with a 2.59% increase would have raised $135,599. With a 2% increase, they would lose approximately $30,000 from the $135,999. With the 1% increase, he said they’re losing $83,000 of what would have been the maximum of $135,599.
With a 0% increase, “that’s a big chunk of money, especially for a small school district like we are,” Mr. Rose said. “Going out at 0% consecutive years is always a point made by various fiscal advisors and to be careful of, and our Finance Committee. Over time it leaves thousands of dollars ‘on the table’ for programs and can create issues with voters if we go from 0% multiple years and then jump to the max cap the next.”
He said that when the budget process began, they were concerned about losing money because of the state’s budget deficit.
“All year, pretty much the number 20 percent was a scary number for school districts as the governor was talking about 20 percent cuts to the current budget and how we were going to manage that. For a long time, we did not receive money in a variety of areas that we normally would have had money at this point,” Mr. Rose said.
That money has since started coming in, he said.
He said that when Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo outlined his budget proposal, it created confusion because of some changes, such as putting what had been separate aids into one category.
“Even the financial gurus in New York state were confused over what was going on. He lumped them all together in one service aid, which would have resulted in a loss of revenue for all of us,” Mr. Rose said.
However, he said, state revenues did not plunge as sharply as people had predicted, and districts fared better than they originally expected.
The two largest expenses for the district are instructional costs at $11,240,376 and benefits at $7,623,641. Instructional expenses are directly related to students.
“If that’s not the biggest, then we have a problem,” Mr. Rose said.
Voters will also be asked to allow the district to purchase three buses, two 66-passenger and one 45-passenger, at a cost not to exceed $349,011. With 90% state aid, the net cost to the district is $34,912.
