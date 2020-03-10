BRASHER FALLS — The St. Lawrence Central School District will be upgrading its security with nearly $300,000 in Smart School Bond Act funding.
They were among the 133 Smart Schools Investment Plans that were recently approved by the state’s Smart Schools Review Board. The plans are aimed at improving school security and re-imagining teaching and learning. Superintendent Robert Stewart said were asked to submit two separate plans. They received $200,994 for one “high-tech security” plan and $97,990 for the other.
“We originally had one plan. During the review process, they asked us to break it up. Part of our project is audio, the public address system. The other part is the security part. They’re two different plans, but the same project. They all integrate into one system,” he said.
Both plans involve improving the district’s high-tech security system Mr. Stewart said.
“It will allow us to integrate all of our door security along with the public address system and alarms,” he said.
For instance, the district currently locks all of its entrance and exit doors at both the elementary and middle/high school buildings during the day as a security measure.
“If we needed to lock down more doors, we can do that at the touch of a button once the project is complete, or we can have the doors lock and unlock on a timer system as well,” Mr. Stewart said.
If there was any type of security disruption in which the district needed to go into lockdown, a signal can be automatically sent to everyone, he said.
“Sirens and flashing lights can go off as well,” he said.
That would allow people in areas such as the music room, where the band might be practicing, to know about an alert.
“They might not hear the announcement. This way, the lights would signal we’re in lockdown,” Mr. Stewart said.
“We upgraded our cameras a few years ago. This system can also tie into the camera system. It will be nice to have everything in one system. It will definitely help with our communication campus-wide,” he said. “Unfortunately, we do have to look at this kind of stuff.”
He said the funding came at the perfect time, as they continue to work on a capital project in the district.
“We submitted this project last March. We’ve been waiting a year for it to be approved. It’s perfect timing. Part of the capital project we’re currently working on deals with the fire alarm system and LED lighting,” Mr. Stewart said.
All of the plans approved by the Smart Schools Review Board total $111 million and are part of the $2 billion Smart Schools Bond Act, an education technology initiative first proposed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and overwhelmingly approved by voters.
The latest approved plans were submitted by 111 school districts and eight special education schools. Plans include $51.5 million for high-tech security projects, $19.0 million for school connectivity projects, $24.8 million for classroom technology purchases, $3.1 million for the expansion of pre-kindergarten classrooms, and $10.9 million for the removal of transportable classroom units and $1.4 million for non-public schools to enhance classroom technology and school connectivity.
“The Smart Schools Bond Act is enhancing school safety and modernizing outdated classrooms in every corner of this great state,” Governor Cuomo said in a statement. “This funding expands opportunities for students and educators, and provides New York’s future leaders with a safe school environment and the latest technology to learn the skills necessary to succeed in the modern economy.”
