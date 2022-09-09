Input sought on revised code of conduct

Although the St. Lawrence Central School District Board of Education adopted revisions to the code of conduct that prohibit cellphones and backpacks during the day, Superintendent Christopher W. Rose says they are soliciting input on how the changes are going. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

BRASHER — Although the St. Lawrence Central School District Board of Education adopted revisions to the code of conduct that prohibit cellphones and backpacks during the day, Superintendent Christopher W. Rose says they are soliciting input on how the changes are going.

In a letter to parents on Thursday, following Wednesday’s public hearing, Mr. Rose said school board members had asked that the district plan to create a monthly survey that will be sent to students and staff “asking for honest feedback on how the changes are working or not in the high school.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.