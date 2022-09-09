BRASHER — Although the St. Lawrence Central School District Board of Education adopted revisions to the code of conduct that prohibit cellphones and backpacks during the day, Superintendent Christopher W. Rose says they are soliciting input on how the changes are going.
In a letter to parents on Thursday, following Wednesday’s public hearing, Mr. Rose said school board members had asked that the district plan to create a monthly survey that will be sent to students and staff “asking for honest feedback on how the changes are working or not in the high school.”
He said the board will also create a subcommittee to review the code of conduct “much earlier this year with ample opportunity for student, teacher, administrator, parent organizations, school safety personnel and BOE members.” Mr. Rose said that will take place this fall.
“The committee can and will address both current (pluses and minuses) of the current year’s code and can make recommendations to the superintendent and BOE of suggested changes as they see fit,” he said.
Mr. Rose said all students who spoke at Wednesday night’s public hearing had also been invited to speak with him, either individually or as a group, throughout the day Thursday, Friday or next week if necessary. An email invitation was scheduled to be sent to those students.
The actions follow a public hearing in which several speakers, including students, parents and community members, said they felt left out of the decision-making process when the changes were made to the code of conduct.
“These policy changes were made without anybody knowing except the board of education and the people that made them. (Students) were not included in the discussion before these rules were illegally accepted. You did not take into consideration their feelings on any of it. This is what you wanted and you’re going to make the rules and that was it. They know what they’re talking about in terms of themselves. They do have voices and they expressed it pretty amazingly I think to you what they think and how this affects them, and you truly need to take that into account,” parent Susan Bregman said.
She charged that some board members were not in favor of a public hearing “going back to the fact that you don’t think you did anything wrong.”
Effective June 30, the state’s education law requires school boards to hold at least one public hearing if changes are made to the code of conduct “that provides for the participation of school personnel, parents, students and any other interested parties.”
“I think I can prove it that the rules were not followed. You didn’t want to admit to the rules not being followed. You didn’t want to have this public hearing so these kids and their parents could express themselves. A subcommittee meeting was held two Fridays ago where none of the active voices were heard,” Ms. Bregman said.
“They want compromise. They want to be able to talk and be listened to. These kids are standing up for themselves. They do have a voice and you do need to listen to them. They need to be included in the decisions that are affecting them. I think they would be willing to make compromises, but you have to be willing to make compromises, too,” she said.
Bethany St. Hilaire, vice president of the school board, took exception to Ms. Bregman’s comments.
“So when we hear you and we sit here for many hours to hear you … we’ve heard all of you and we are very proud of these kids that are speaking up. But if things don’t go your comfortable way, does that mean we haven’t heard you? So if it’s not everybody’s way, you’re going to say I haven’t heard you, and that’s not true,” Ms. St. Hilaire said during the hearing. “I’ve sat here for two hours now hearing you, honestly. We’ve thought and we’ve talked long and hard about these issues over and over again. So, I just want to know, am I going to go out in public and you’re going to say, ‘She didn’t hear me because she voted not the comfortable way?’”
Ms. Bregman asked why parents weren’t told that changes would be made to the code of conduct, and suggested the board would have had more input if they had known that changes were being made.
“This public hearing I think was the right thing to have because everybody did need to have their voices heard. But that only came about because I proved that you did not do things the right way. Am I right on that?” she asked.
“From the first time you said that, what did I say? What did I stand up and admit to you,” Mr. Rose replied. “I admitted to you and your daughter and the other people that we met with that I made that mistake, and I transparently shared with you why. In the 18 years I’ve been in administration, never has there been a public hearing on the code of conduct that I’ve ever been through at St. Lawrence Central, through five or six superintendents. In talking with others in the area that are my go-to, they haven’t either.”
He said he was trying to correct the mistake by holding Wednesday’s public hearing.
“It was brought to my attention and what did I do? I’ve spent the last two, three weeks trying to fix the mistake that I admitted I made. I didn’t blame anybody else. I made that mistake. From day one when you brought it up to me, I admitted that to you,” Mr. Rose said.
“I think I’ve done a lot of positive for you, too,” he added. “I’ve been involved with some of the people here and some of the people sitting at this table and I’ve made a lot of decisions that have benefited everybody sitting in this room. And I get tonight’s not about that, it’s not about talking about all the good things that have happened. Let’s not forget the things we’ve done around here in the district that schools of our size don’t have. As a community, we’ve come together and made it happen for our kids.”
Among them, he said, were events that they managed to have during the pandemic.
“COVID was horrible. We did some things that other schools didn’t do to try to make it better. Last year’s homecoming when it was going to pour outside. I spent hours on the phone with the public health people in Albany trying to figure out if I can get somebody to grant me permission so those kids could have a few hours together. Did it happen? Yes, it did. But nobody here is going to mention anything like that because tonight’s all about, ‘Yup, you’re right. I made one mistake’ and I’ve apologized for it 100 times and I’m not sure how many more times I can apologize. I screwed that up and I’m doing everything I can to fix it,” Mr. Rose said.
