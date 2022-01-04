BRASHER FALLS — The St. Lawrence Central School community offered input via a survey on how the district should best spend its American Rescue Plan funding.
“I would like to thank all students, parents, guardians and SLC teaching staff that took the time to complete our NYS American Rescue Plan survey,” District Superintendent Christopher W. Rose said. “This survey gave the district ideas on how you felt we should spend that money over the next three years.”
The complete results of the survey can be found on the district’s website at wdt.me/bfcsds_survey.
“Over the next few months we will be working on how to disperse the money, based on what you have shared with us,” Mr. Rose said. “All areas that receive money will be shared with the community in the upcoming months.”
The district engaged with a diverse group of stakeholders through the survey, which contained questions aligned with evidence-based programs, skills, strategies and supports that would address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students. The survey was available online and was also emailed to the community.
The survey results were reviewed by the district, then by a group of stakeholders to guide the allocation of funds to best support several initiatives.
Initiatives include safely returning students to in-person instruction; maximizing in-person instruction time; operating schools and meeting the needs of students; and purchasing educational technology.
The plan also calls for addressing the impacts of the pandemic on students, including the impact of interrupted instruction and learning loss, as well as the impact on low-income students, children with disabilities, English language learners and students experiencing homelessness.
The funds could also be used for implementing evidence-based strategies to meet students’ social, emotional, mental health and academic needs; offering evidence-based summer, after-school and other extended learning and enrichment programs; and supporting early childhood education.
According to the plan, the funds will also be used to implement prevention and mitigation strategies that are, to the greatest extent practicable, consistent with the most recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on reopening schools, in order to continuously and safely open and operate schools for in-person learning.
