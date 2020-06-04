BRASHER FALLS — Despite school doors being closed, juniors and seniors at St. Lawrence Central School won’t be going without a prom this year.
They’ve been invited to participate in an “SLC Virtual Prom 2020” starting at 7 p.m. Friday.
Spanish teacher and junior class advisor Megan Frary said it was something the administration had offered as an alternative to the regular prom, which could not be held this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We decided to look into it a little bit more,” she said.
Class advisors and the Junior Prom Committee began meeting virtually weekly, sometimes twice a week, to plan out the event. One of their thoughts was, “How is this going to work?”
“The planning is coming along pretty well,” Ms. Frary said.
They decided to use the Zoom platform and emailed the Zoom link to all junior and senior students, as well as parents of those students. The notice about the Virtual Prom was also posted on the district’s Facebook page.
The students were sent a link to RSVP for the event, but Ms. Frary said those who don’t RSVP are still welcome. When students click on the link, they’ll have to wait to be invited in as a security measure.
“I’m expecting we’ll probably have some show up who did not RSVP. We wanted to get an idea of how many. We’ll see how many actually show up,” she said.
Teachers will also have an opportunity to pop in during the event, which is expected to last for about an hour-and-a-half.
Dress can be fancy or casual, and the evening will feature dances, games, prizes and more.
“We encourage students to dress up,” Ms. Frary said.
Students don’t have to enter the prom at the beginning. They can stop in any time during the event.
“If they come in late, they might miss out on some of the activities,” she said.
Among the games will be a scavenger hunt. She said the Prom Committee has come up with a list of items that can be found around the home, and it’s up to the students to find them.
They’ll have received a list and, when they’re told to open it, the students will have six minutes to find as many items as they can. They’ll type how many they found in the chat box and can show and tell the items that they found, with prizes for the winner.
There will also be other events like a trivia contest and dance contest.
“We’re just trying to think of things we can do for them to make it special,” Ms. Frary said. “The teachers and administration really felt so badly that they were missing out on this. We just wanted something fun for them to do. Obviously it can’t replace the real experience, but they can get together and see each other. I’m very excited. I was so happy to be able to do something.”
