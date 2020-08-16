BRASHER FALLS — Wednesdays will be remote learning days for St. Lawrence Central School students who opt to return to their classrooms in September. Parents also have the option to keep their students home for daily remote learning.
However, Superintendent Robert Stewart said, “The model of instruction for the elementary and middle school/high school are quite different.”
Speaking during a Wednesday night virtual community forum that drew nearly 60 participants, he said pre-kindergarten students will have half days on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and learning activities will be provided for families to complete at home on Wednesdays.
Students in kindergarten through grade four will have full days on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and at-home remote learning on Wednesdays will be done through Google Classroom.
Mr. Stewart said one of their considerations in setting up the elementary schedule was to address the shortage of day care in the area.
“Day care is such a critical issue,” he said.
He said they plan to use all the possible spaces to keep the students socially distanced. Lunch will be served in the cafeteria or gymnasium. The cafeteria will be split into quarters and the gym in half, and students will stay with their respective classes.
“Most of our classes at the elementary can fit 11 kids,” Mr. Stewart said.
Students who are taking part in remote learning will access lessons and assignments online daily through Google Classroom. Teachers will provide asynchronous learning opportunities, which may include recorded video lessons, and students may be asked to submit written or graphic work through Google Classroom. Families will be required to help complete the daily lessons and assignments.
“It will be the responsibility of the student and family to get on the learning management system,” Mr. Stewart said.
Teachers or another person, such as a teacher assistant will be available to answer any questions.
“We want to make sure remote learners are being taken care of,” he said.
Middle and high school students will be divided into two sections — Group A and Group B. Students will attend in person two full days a week, typically Mondays and Tuesdays for Group A and Thursdays and Fridays for Group B, with a remote learning day for everyone on Wednesday.
All students in the middle and high school will participate in a mandatory advisory meeting at an established time on Wednesday mornings to help facilitate learning and assist the students in meeting the state-mandated standards.
Students in grades 11 and 12 who attend the half-day programs at the Seaway Technical and Career Center will participate in their programs five days a week. All other courses provided by the high school, such as English, social studies and elective courses will be offered through remote learning.
“Teachers will also have office hours for remote learners,” Mr. Stewart said.
Students who attend in person, but are home sick will be able to continue learning remotely while they’re recuperating.
Students who ride the bus will be socially distanced 6 feet apart, and there will be no after-school programming or bus runs. Parents are encouraged, if possible, to transport their children to ensure adequate spacing on buses.
Students who attend in person will continue to use lockers, but will be spaced 6 feet apart. Mr. Stewart said it might be more difficult to avoid too many students gathering at a central point at the elementary level.
“Teachers are going to have to stagger out the releases to go out to their lockers,” he said.
