BRASHER FALLS — St. Lawrence Central High School will be implementing a new program in the fall to give seniors an opportunity to gain real-world job experience.
The Senior Career Academy will allow select seniors to link up with local businesses in the Brasher Falls, Potsdam and Massena area to gain that experience.
Global history and geography teacher Christian A. Normile said students who attend programs at the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services graduate with real-world experience, and the Senior Career Academy would have the same goal.
“We have a lot of students who take Advanced Placement courses. But, we also have a group that’s taken every class they can take. They need their social studies and their English and their physical education, but they’ve taken everything. So, what do we do for them?” he said. “This is an opportunity to take that group and actually put them to work and find a place for them. It’s not going to be for everybody. We think we can hit a group that maybe we’ve been missing the last couple of years.”
Principal Kristen L. Zender said this year’s juniors must apply to get into the program as seniors.
“We surveyed our current juniors, so we talked to eligible students,” she said. “They will have a recommendation form and an application that they have to complete.”
Students will also take part in practice interviews.
“The goal is someday when they sit down for an interview, they can answer the question, ‘Why should I hire you?’ and they’ll have some real-world experience. ‘Well, the reason you should hire me is because I’ve worked well with people and I’ll give you an example,’” Mr. Normile said. “When you’re starting out, you don’t have examples. All you have is, ‘Well, I’m good with people. I don’t care to elaborate. I’m just good with people.’”
“It’s not necessarily about how they do because we want to obviously grow those skills,” Mrs. Zender said. “We don’t necessarily expect them to have them now. But it’s (about) being able to commit to our program. They may have jobs that they don’t like. That’s going to be OK. It’s part of the experience. It’s just what they take from that and that they have the skills and have the willingness to follow something through, even if they don’t like it.”
In the past, the district has held Adulting Day and other opportunities to offer real-world authentic experiences, and the Senior Career Academy builds on that.
“The idea of the program is to give our kids those soft skills that they need going forward, to give them experience,” she said.
Mrs. Zender has experienced a similar program while a student in Canton.
“This is a similar model that we’re using,” she said.
A brochure given to prospective businesses or organizations contains student responsibilities — dress and act professionally, perform relevant duties and reflect on the experience and performance. Host responsibilities include evaluating student performance, mentoring the students and teaching students real-world skills.
English language arts teacher Lisa A. Winters said students participating in the academy would take their core classes at the school in the morning.
“Those core classes are meant to directly align with what they’re going to be doing in the field. The kids will be learning some soft skills and some technical skills that will help them prepare for virtually any job that they want in the future,” she said.
Students will rotate through different areas, following training before they head into the community.
“We’ve been out ringing doorbells. The community has been great. There are a few places in Potsdam that have expressed interest, so we are looking at between Potsdam, Massena and obviously the local community. We think we can get them five different placements to give them kind of a wider experience,” Mr. Normile said.
“We have a range of partners that we’ve been reaching out to already in the community,” Mrs. Zender said. “When we talk to business leaders, we tell them that the students are going to be supervised. They will be told if they don’t toe the line.”
Mr. Normile said among the positive replies have been NuMed, Agway, Tri-Town IGA Express and Goodnow Insurance.
“We’re hoping that the community feels free to pick up the phone and call us” to ask for a student placement for five weeks, he said.
One of the students who has applied is Hannah L. Agens, who filled out her application during one of her study halls. She plans to study childhood education in college.
“I already have all of my courses. I just thought it would be really cool to have something to do,” she said.
It also provides her an opportunity to have a variety of experiences on her resume.
“It will be cool to have the knowledge of what they do,” Ms. Agens said.
For more information, contact Mr. Normile at 315-389-5131, ext. 29125, or email cnormile@bfcsd.org
