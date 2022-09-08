Students, parents speak out against code revisions for Brasher schools

The St. Lawrence Central School District Board of Education listened to nearly two hours of comments arguing against changes to the district’s code of conduct during a contentious public hearing Wednesday night. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

BRASHER — The St. Lawrence Central School District Board of Education listened to nearly two hours of comments arguing against changes to the district’s code of conduct during a contentious public hearing Wednesday night before approving the changes.

Speakers, including students, parents and community members, said the district should have taken more input from the students before changes were made that banned cellphones and backpacks during the school day. Under the changes, cellphones and backpacks can no longer be used during the school day. They must now remain in students’ lockers until they leave for the day.

