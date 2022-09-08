BRASHER — The St. Lawrence Central School District Board of Education listened to nearly two hours of comments arguing against changes to the district’s code of conduct during a contentious public hearing Wednesday night before approving the changes.
Speakers, including students, parents and community members, said the district should have taken more input from the students before changes were made that banned cellphones and backpacks during the school day. Under the changes, cellphones and backpacks can no longer be used during the school day. They must now remain in students’ lockers until they leave for the day.
Superintendent Christopher W. Rose explained several reasons for the change. He said the board of education had been talking about changes regarding cellphones and other issues in the code of conduct.
“Finally, we got to the point where we felt we needed to make some decisions,” he said.
Mr. Rose said there had been leeway throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but now schools are being asked to be more concerned about the mental health of students and staff, and get students back to in-person learning.
“Those are the two things we were asked to focus on repeatedly,” he said. “It’s time to get back to getting education the way it needs to be again so we can accelerate the way we want. We have to do it in the best environment we possibly can for the kids and for our staff.”
Under a previous version of the code that was first passed during the 2015-16 school and kept intact for 2021-22, students were prohibited from using cellphones, pagers and two-way communication systems and other electronic devices from the time they arrive at school until the end of the regular school day, unless specifically permitted to be used by a teacher or administrator. Like in the revision, they were to be placed in lockers during the day.
“We didn’t have one-to-one computers for everybody. Nobody had Chromebooks in their hands, and was there some educational value to having a cellphone to be able to look things up and all sorts of other things? No doubt about it,” he said.
Mr. Rose said they tested having various zones in the high school where cellphone usage would be allowed. But that didn’t work for students or staff.
Now, with revisions to the code for 2022-23, only administrators are allowed to permit cellphone usage during the day.
“There were some teachers that were allowing the use of it way beyond what the red, yellow and green zones were. There were other teachers that were following it specifically or even more, not allowing it at all,” he said.
He likened it to when he was teaching and the wearing of hats was an issue. Some teachers allowed them, others did not, and that caused “serious arguments” about why it was allowed in some cases and not others.
“If you take the teacher out of having to worry about it, they’re now on the same page, on the same side,” Mr. Rose said.
He said that not having a phone would lead to less distractions.
“I can focus on some other things that I need to pay more attention to. That’s part of what we’ve been discussing with the board,” he said.
Mr. Rose suggested that over the past two years, 95% of personal cellphone usage was for personal messaging, personal media and personal gaming, while only 5% was used for education.
“There’s really little to no educational value to having a cellphone during the day as we are now one-to-one Chromebooks at school all day for all students. Almost everything they need can be done with a Chromebook,” he said.
Not allowing cellphones would address cyberbullying during school hours, at a time when there’s a rise in counselors spending time with students who have been a victim, he said. It would also address issues such as potential cheating by taking photographs of tests for another person, texting times to meet to vape or use drugs, playing video games, accessing inappropriate material on the internet, participating in TikTok challenges, and “air dropping” sometimes inappropriate photos that often couldn’t be traced to the originator during the school day.
“We have to find a way to start making this harder for those people to do that. We can’t just ignore it,” Mr. Rose said. “This was by no means anybody sitting around going, ‘Hey, how can we discipline next year’s kids?’ Anybody sitting in this room that knows me knows that’s not what this is. It’s not a discipline thing. It’s in your best interest even though you may not see it as students right now.”
Speakers urged board members to listen to the concerns and reconsider the changes.
“Others have already decided they want these changes no matter what is said tonight. I beseech you to listen and actually care about what your community thinks and feels about these proposed changes to the code of conduct,” Susan Bregman said.
“The first two days of school with these changes were horrible, and I think most of my peers would agree with that. Going through classes today, there were several occasions where a teacher had to say, ‘Well, we’ll improvise,’ in regards to students not being allowed to have their phones in their possession,” Rebecca Nezezon said.
Chris Adams asked the school board to table approval and create a committee of students and administrators “to come together with a possible solution, one that accomplishes goals for both sides.”
Tom Agens suggested “compromise” was the solution after students have endured increased anxieties over the past two years and also suggested it be tabled.
“You’ve got good kids here. There has to be a little more talk here. I get what you’re doing. But I hope there is more discussion. Something has to be discussed,” he said.
“You have to give them some agency and control over the decision and over what is happening, and I think that’s what the people in this room are asking for. The kids needs to be part of it,” Margaret Dean said.
Despite the concerns raised, the board approved the code of conduct following an executive session.
Some students said that because of the continued loss of privileges, they had no desire to come to school. Others said having phones in hand provided social and emotional benefits for them as they suffer from depression and anxiety.
“They want to talk to somebody who’s going to comfort them, a parent, a guardian, somebody like that. How do they get to them? They can text them if they have (their phones),” Patrick Kelley said.
