BRASHER — St. Lawrence Central School District voters will be hitting the polls twice in two months.
The annual school budget vote and board of education elections will be held from noon to 8 p.m. May 16 at the school, and a vote to allow the Badenhausen Reading Room to become a school district public library will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. June 20 at Badenhausen.
“The school district does have some discretion with respect to when the library vote would be conducted. It can be at the annual election/budget vote or another chosen date if you wish,” Superintendent Christopher W. Rose said. “Back in February, the board of education decided not to have this referendum added to the budget vote night on May 16 and to have it done in June at the library itself.”
Laurel Murphy, Donna Kuhn and Tina Hartigan from the Badenhausen Reading Room attended a December meeting with Mr. Rose to discuss the need for the reading room to become a school district public library.
He said a petition of 25 qualified voters within the school district must be submitted to the district’s board of education. Under Education Law, with guidance from the state comptroller and commissioner of education, the district must place a proposition on its ballot to establish the school district public library and levy the appropriate taxes.
Mr. Rose said that before placing the proposition on the ballot, the district had to ensure that what was being asked of the voters was clear with regards to establishment, budget and election of trustees. He said the proposition presented by Ms. Kuhn was submitted to the school attorneys and the necessary wording changes that were suggested were made.
“The school district has the right to reject the library proposition if it is ambiguous or confusing,” he said. “We went through all the legal things with the lawyer that we had to do as a school to allow it to go through.”
If the proposition is approved by voters, the resulting library will be a separate entity from the school district, with taxpayers covering the totality of the library’s $77,000 budget. Homeowners with property assessed for $100,000 would see an increase of between $28 and $36 per year, depending on the township.
The library tax will be a separate line item on school tax bills. The tax is separate from the school tax and is not part of the school district budget. All money collected from the library tax goes directly to the library.
“Annual funding remains unchanged until the library board propositions again on the ballot to increase the amount. If a resolution to increase is defeated, the school district must continue to levy the amount previously approved,” Mr. Rose said.
The library will be managed by an independent board of trustees elected by the voters of the school district. The district’s board of education will have no direct oversight over the library.
The Badenhausen Reading Room was formerly the Badenhausen Library, a branch of the Massena Public Library. It originally opened its doors on Dec. 11, 2014, thanks to the financial support of the late D. Susan Badenhausen.
Once the Badenhausen funding for the library ran out, the Badenhausen Reading Room was formed by a group of volunteers from Brasher, Stockholm and Lawrence.
It’s registered in New York as a nonprofit corporation and remains a member of the North Country Library System.
Badenhausen Reading Room officials have been working with the state Division of Library Development for the transition. The Division of Library Development will not charter a library without stable funding, and the Badenhausen Reading Room is currently funded through donations. Placing a referendum on the school ballot is a sustainable way for the library to ensure it has the means to continue serving the community.
Badenhausen Reading Room officials say if the referendum is defeated, the facility will close.
“Without the stable funding the referendum provides, the DLD (Division of Library Development) will not charter the reading room as the Badenhausen Library,” they said. “No chartered library, no funds and no support would be the end of Dr. Badenhausen’s legacy to provide library services to the community.”
