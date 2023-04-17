St. Lawrence school voters to hit polls twice

A vote to allow the Badenhausen Reading Room to become a school district public library will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. June 20 at the Badenhausen Reading Room. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

BRASHER — St. Lawrence Central School District voters will be hitting the polls twice in two months.

The annual school budget vote and board of education elections will be held from noon to 8 p.m. May 16 at the school, and a vote to allow the Badenhausen Reading Room to become a school district public library will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. June 20 at Badenhausen.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.