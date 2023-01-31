BRASHER — St. Lawrence Central High School students enjoyed a day of midyear fun and team-building on Tuesday.

Throughout the day, they had an opportunity to interact with representatives from DiMarco Consulting Group, Sweethearts and Heroes, the Clarkson STEM program, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Mark A. Manske from Adirondack Raptors, and Len Mackey African Drumming.

