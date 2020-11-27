BRASHER FALLS — The St. Lawrence Central School District is once again offering an Extended Day program to its middle school students in grades five through eight and, following Thanksgiving break, to students in grades three and four. But it’s changed from past programs to accommodate the restrictions imposed by COVID-19.
Beth Nezezon, the program’s coordinator, said they weren’t sure the state Education Department would approve this year’s program, but then they got the word that it was a go — and that’s what they’ve been doing.
“Things are run a little differently than what we’ve done in the past,” she said.
Students used to have time for assistance with homework, but there has also been time for some fun activities.
“In the past, we would do a lot of field trips, hockey trips, swimming, trips to Tupper Lake, go out for pizza, bowl in the winter time. We would just go all the time,” Mrs. Nezezon said.
This year, with some students attending school in-person and others attending remotely, the focus is on assisting students and parents with school work both online and, with COVID precautions in place, in-person at the school.
Parents and students who want one-on-one in-person assistance with teachers make reservations to meet after school Tuesdays and Thursdays in the cafeteria. Some of the students are recommended by teachers, other requests come directly from families.
Appointments start at 4 p.m. Temperatures are taken, everyone is socially distanced and hand sanitizer is available.
Mrs. Nezezon said they initially started with Wednesdays only, but the sessions proved to be so popular that they expanded them.
“Parents have to come with their child. (Middle school Principal) Chris Rose is the one who came up with ’Let’s get parents in here with their child.’ We go through the lessons. Teachers help the parents as much as the students,” she said. “It’s going great. Parents are very happy about coming in when I call. Some are coming in more than once.”
Students can also get after-school homework assistance from teachers on-line through Google Classroom from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Google Classroom is a tool that’s used through the school day for students attending remotely. Teachers record lessons for posting on Google Classroom, and students can log in and listen to the teacher go through the lessons, with the ability to rewind if necessary.
St. Lawrence Central is one of six local schools involved in grant funding for the Extended Day programs. Also participating are Norwood-Norfolk, Lisbon, Hermon, Gouverneur and Edwards-Knox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.