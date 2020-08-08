CANTON — With thousands of records, the archives and reading room of the St. Lawrence County Historical Association at the Silas Wright House, 3 E. Main St., is a portal to the past.
SLCHA researchers are available to train volunteers interested in assisting with ongoing research projects in the archives, which house documents detailing historical north country living, local genealogy, maps, photographs and more.
The archival collections include indexed genealogical data, military records and veteran obituaries, local books, early settlement documents, headstone transcriptions from more than 100 area cemeteries, donated scrapbooks, photographs, meeting documents, diaries, advertisements and personal writings.
Research assistance hours are flexible during SLCHA open hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. Those interested are asked to make an appointment by calling 315-386-8133 or emailing info@slcha.org. Social distancing and masks are required.
