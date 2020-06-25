CANTON — After more than three months of being closed to the public, the St. Lawrence County Historical Association, 3 E. Main St., will reopen to the public at 8 a.m. Tuesday, as part of the north country’s Phase 4 reopening plan.
The SLCHA, which has been closed since March 16, plans to implement COVID-19 health and safety measures as the organization reopens. Those measures include daily cleaning of public spaces, procedures to maintain social distances and a face mask requirement for all visitors and staff. The SLCHA reports staff will be returning to in-office work on Tuesday.
Those planning to do research in the archives room are asked to call to make an appointment first. The gift shop, featuring historical books and maps, building miniatures of town hallmarks, locally-made soaps and toys and children’s books will reopen as well.
Donations are sought for the SLCHA’s first annual Summer “Virtual” Auction, an online-only event in August, date to be determined. Items can be new or used, must be in excellent condition — except, perhaps, for some antiques — and should have a minimum price of $25. Items should be dropped off by Thursday, July 30, at the back door of 3 E. Main St., Canton, during open hours only. Donors are asked to wear a face mask when dropping off items.
The SLCHA hours are Tuesday through Thursday, and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The SLCHA is closed for the holiday on Saturday, July 4.
For more information about SLCHA and St. Lawrence County history, or to become a member, call 315-386-8133, email info@slcha.org, or visit the website at www.slcha.org.
