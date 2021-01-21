CANTON — SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran recognizes students who earned a 3.75 or greater GPA during the fall 2020 semester.
“The entire college is proud of your academic accomplishments,” Szafran said. “You have proven that you can overcome obstacles and succeed in the face of the ongoing pandemic. Please remember the steps you took on your way to this achievement with pride, as they’ll benefit you in your future endeavors.”
A complete list of all honor students runs on www.canton.edu.
Local students who earned President’s List honors include:
Jacob A. Dutch, a SUNY Canton Engineering Science major from Brasher Falls.
Benjamin R. Horner, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice major from Brasher Falls.
Ansen C. Weegar, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology major from Brasher Falls.
Rebecca A. Wiley, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Brasher Falls.
Eric M. Wiley, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Brasher Falls.
Christina M. Adams, a SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design major from Canton.
Bailee Bessette, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Canton.
Hope Bishop-Myers, a SUNY Canton Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies major from Canton.
Jonah R. Black, a SUNY Canton Forensic Criminology major from Canton.
Kelly E. Cougler, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Canton.
Ashley E. Dixon, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Canton.
Rebecca J. Driggers, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Canton.
Zachary T. Frank, a SUNY Canton Law Enforcement Leadership major from Canton.
Kristine A. Furgison, a SUNY Canton Legal Studies major from Canton.
Mackenzie E. Harris, a SUNY Canton Early Childhood Care and Management major from Canton.
Joseph D. Mastro, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Canton.
Bailey Murray-Vierich, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major from Canton.
Jonathan C. Oakes, a SUNY Canton Game Design and Development major from Canton.
Enya T. Patterson, a SUNY Canton Funeral Services Administration major from Canton.
Madison P. Skopeck, a SUNY Canton Veterinary Technology major from Canton.
Emiley M. Thacker, a SUNY Canton Management major from Canton.
Ian F. Tuthill, a SUNY Canton HVAC Trades major from Canton.
Angelina Vecchio, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Canton.
Peter A. Xanthaky, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology major from Canton.
Patrick J. Dubuque, a SUNY Canton Agribusiness Management major from Chase Mills.
Bryan O’Hearon, a SUNY Canton Mechanical Engineering Technology major from Chase Mills.
Eric H. Alan, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Colton.
Andrea Bonno, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Colton.
Rebecca M. MacDougall, a SUNY Canton Physical Therapist Assistant major from Colton.
Lauren Premo, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Colton.
Zach A. Denesha, a SUNY Canton Sports Management major from De Kalb Junction.
Mykailia-Leigh Fletcher, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major from De Kalb Junction.
Collin Trathen, a SUNY Canton Mechatronics Technology major from De Peyster.
Francis L. Anson, a SUNY Canton HVAC Trades major from DeKalb Junction.
Jessey E. Gates, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Edwards.
Conagher Buckmaster, a SUNY Canton Engineering Science major from Gouverneur.
Melissa A. Cruz, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Gouverneur.
Keegan T. Fawcett, a SUNY Canton Health and Fitness Promotion major from Gouverneur.
Lauren Frank, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Gouverneur.
Jennifer L. Hay, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Gouverneur.
Timothy P. Hillanbrand, a SUNY Canton Undeclared Major major from Gouverneur.
Ashley M. Kelsey, a SUNY Canton Legal Studies major from Gouverneur.
Joseph Love, a SUNY Canton Construction Technology: Management major from Gouverneur.
Emily R. McGregor, a SUNY Canton Early Childhood Care and Management major from Gouverneur.
Josh D. Miller, a SUNY Canton Computer Information Systems major from Gouverneur.
Antoinette E. Moon, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Gouverneur.
Quincie Parker, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Gouverneur.
Ty Reed, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice major from Gouverneur.
Daniel S. Whitton, a SUNY Canton Mechatronics Technology major from Gouverneur.
Chassidy Newvine, a SUNY Canton Management major from Hailesboro.
Adriania C. Fanelli, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Hammond.
Cole Murray, a SUNY Canton Construction Technology: Management major from Hannawa Falls.
Rachel E. Bango, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major from Harrisville.
Jade Coffey, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Hermon.
Halle Coffey, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Hermon.
Leeann M. Gotham, a SUNY Canton Accounting major from Hermon.
Kate Rowe, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Hermon.
Katie M. Palmer, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Heuvelton.
Andrew Woodard, a SUNY Canton Civil and Environmental Engineering Technology major from Heuvelton.
Megan Woodard, a SUNY Canton Finance major from Heuvelton.
Nicole L. Bonno, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Lisbon, NY (13658).
Joshua E. Godbout, a SUNY Canton Mechanical Engineering Technology major from Lisbon.
Jillian R. O’Brien, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Lisbon.
Donica M. Robinson, a SUNY Canton Early Childhood Care and Management major from Lisbon.
Nathan R. Spooner, a SUNY Canton Mechanical Engineering Technology major from Lisbon.
Mia Brown, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Madrid.
Teresa A. Burnor, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Madrid.
Hannah M. Grant, a SUNY Canton Information Technology major from Madrid.
Brennan S. Harmer, a SUNY Canton Sports Management major from Madrid.
William Murphy, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major from Madrid.
Amber L. Delosh-Niles, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Massena.
Megan C. Eddy, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Massena.
Ian M. Frederick, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Massena.
Alexis Gondosch, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Massena.
Jessica C. Goodfellow, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Massena.
Jocelyn R. Gotham, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Massena.
Sara J. LaDuke, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Massena.
Kamren LeBire, a SUNY Canton Accounting major from Massena.
Patrick M. Obrien, a SUNY Canton Emergency Management major from Massena.
Marcella J. Perry, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Massena.
Diane M. Shearer, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Massena.
Abigail R. Shearer, a SUNY Canton Finance major from Massena.
Christopher Shearer, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Massena.
Breanna M. Taraska, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Massena.
Emily Witkop, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Massena.
Carlena E. Wright, a SUNY Canton Undeclared Major major from Massena.
Logan M. Green, a SUNY Canton Legal Studies major from Morristown.
Madison P. Austin, a SUNY Canton Early Childhood Care and Management major from Nicholville.
Cole Currier, a SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design major from Norfolk.
Fisnik Hadzovic, a SUNY Canton Accounting major from Norfolk.
Noah A. Felix, a SUNY Canton Physical Therapist Assistant major from North Lawrence.
Jordan W. Burnett, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice major from Norwood.
Ethan G. Cragg, a SUNY Canton Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies major from Norwood.
Michael Lashomb, a SUNY Canton Sports Management major from Norwood.
Shannon M. Abar, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Ogdensburg.
Eric Anson, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Ogdensburg.
Courtney E. Baker, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Mark Barr, a SUNY Canton Automotive Technology major from Ogdensburg.
Bailey A. Benware, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Cortney L. Brunet, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Ogdensburg.
Christina Y. Bush, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Ogdensburg.
Jessie Gagnon, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major from Ogdensburg.
Keeley Grizzuto, a SUNY Canton Accounting major from Ogdensburg.
Breanna M. Hacia, a SUNY Canton Physical Therapist Assistant major from Ogdensburg.
Michael J. Hazen-Courson, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Ogdensburg.
Nicole Holmes, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Ogdensburg.
Heather L. Howe, a SUNY Canton Forensic Criminology major from Ogdensburg.
Mary E. Johnson, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Jad M. Karroum, a SUNY Canton Undeclared Major major from Ogdensburg.
Jayden Kench, a SUNY Canton Information Technology major from Ogdensburg.
Brogan P. LaRose, a SUNY Canton Sports Management major from Ogdensburg.
Ruthanne M. Middlemiss, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Brandon Montroy, a SUNY Canton Homeland Security major from Ogdensburg.
Shane Moyer, a SUNY Canton Industrial Technology Management major from Ogdensburg.
Dana Olmstead, a SUNY Canton Veterinary Technology major from Ogdensburg.
Livia R. Shaver, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Ogdensburg.
Jordan J. Snyder, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Ogdensburg.
Jackson R. Troiano, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Harrison P. Wert, a SUNY Canton Sports Management major from Ogdensburg.
Fayeanne West, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Ogdensburg.
Heather L. Worden, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Ogdensburg.
Callee L. Zulauf, a SUNY Canton Health and Fitness Promotion major from Ogdensburg.
Brian Knowles, a SUNY Canton Technological Communications major from Parishville.
Brooke E. Ayers, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Potsdam.
Shelbie E. Baldwin, a SUNY Canton Finance major from Potsdam.
Charlotte Baldwin, a SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design major from Potsdam.
John J. Frick, a SUNY Canton Game Design and Development major from Potsdam.
Stormi C. Gardner, a SUNY Canton Legal Studies major from Potsdam.
Alexis J. Hervin, a SUNY Canton Game Design and Development major from Potsdam.
Kiona S. Loran, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Potsdam.
John D. Meyers, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Potsdam.
Kattie B. Nanticoke, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Potsdam.
Nevaeh E. Rhodes-Phillips, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Potsdam.
Olivia Scott, a SUNY Canton Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies major from Potsdam.
Marissa Wood, a SUNY Canton Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies major from Potsdam.
Brenna R. Woods, a SUNY Canton Physical Therapist Assistant major from Potsdam.
Erwin E. Zahler, a SUNY Canton Emergency Management major from Potsdam.
Kyle S. Chen, a SUNY Canton Game Design and Development major from Raymondville.
Jeffrey Dollinger, a SUNY Canton Finance major from Rensselaer Falls.
Darcel Downing, a SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design major from Rensselaer Falls.
Cayden Emerson, a SUNY Canton Engineering Science major from Rensselaer Falls.
Savona O’Brien, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Rensselaer Falls.
Ryan J. Besaw, a SUNY Canton Sports Management major from Richville.
Emily Burgess, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Richville.
Kambree L. White, a SUNY Canton Finance major from Russell.
Calista J. Fraser, a SUNY Canton Mechatronics Technology major from Saint Regis Falls.
Danny Lucey, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology major from Saint Regis Falls.
Adam A. Szlamczynski, a SUNY Canton Liberal Arts and Sciences: General Studies major from Star Lake.
Kyle Field, a SUNY Canton Homeland Security major from Waddington.
Carmen Hall, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from Waddington.
Korah Cunningham, a SUNY Canton Nursing major from West Monroe
Dylan T. Bradley, a SUNY Canton Information Technology major from West Stockholm.
Joshua F. D’Souza, a SUNY Canton Information Technology major from Winthrop
Emily Deshane, a SUNY Canton Undeclared Major major from Winthrop
Erik D. Hull, a SUNY Canton Electrical Engineering Technology major from Winthrop
Grace E. Lyon, a SUNY Canton Veterinary Technology major from Winthrop
Chad N. Mason Jr, a SUNY Canton Criminal Justice major from Winthrop
Hannah E. White, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Winthrop
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.