County resumes college bus routes

A St. Lawrence County bus passes First Presbyterian Church in Canton in 2019. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — Now that college students have returned to the Canton-Potsdam area, St. Lawrence County Public Transit has resumed its college connector bus routes.

The SUNY Potsdam route 67, departs The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence at 6 Commerce Lane in Canton at 6:45 a.m. for the first route. It goes to Potsdam Walmart, Aldi, Roxy Theater, Hamilton Street, Lehman Dining Hall, Collegiate Village, Old Snell, Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Save A Lot, Price Chopper and Walgreens.

