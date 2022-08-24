CANTON — Now that college students have returned to the Canton-Potsdam area, St. Lawrence County Public Transit has resumed its college connector bus routes.
The SUNY Potsdam route 67, departs The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence at 6 Commerce Lane in Canton at 6:45 a.m. for the first route. It goes to Potsdam Walmart, Aldi, Roxy Theater, Hamilton Street, Lehman Dining Hall, Collegiate Village, Old Snell, Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Save A Lot, Price Chopper and Walgreens.
Route 68, the Clarkson Shuttle, goes to Potsdam Walmart, Aldi, Clarkson Student Center, Save A Lot, Price Chopper, Walgreens, Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Roxy Theater, Collegiate Village, Old Snell and the Clarkson Student Center.
The SUNY Canton Shuttle, route 69, hits Potsdam Walmart, Canton Save A Lot, Liberty Apartments, Diane Burns Tower on Riverside Drive, Westgate Apartments, Miller Campus Center and Canton Save A Lot again.
All of the routes hit each location roughly every hour and run seven days a week. For a list of the college connector times, visit wdt.me/SLCtransit.
All of the college connector routes are free for students who show a college ID. For non-students, it’s $2 each way.
The routes are wheelchair accessible and have free Wi-Fi. It’s suggested to arrive 10 minutes before departure time.
“The college connector routes all basically run on the same hours now. They start at the same time in the morning, 6:45, and run until 9:30 (p.m.),” said Renee Ryan, transportation manager for the county public transit department.
She said the college connector routes shut down in May once the college term ends, and don’t start up again until August. “We do have a holiday schedule for the colleges as well,” she said.
“The bus route system is really helpful at getting people to places of employment or higher education and training,” said Matilda M. Larson, planner II from the county planning office. “Especially when gas prices are so high, public transit tries to offer an affordable option for people to get around their community.”
According to the public transit website, masks are still required on public transportation.
