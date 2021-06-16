POTSDAM — The following St. Lawrence County students recently graduated from SUNY Potsdam:
Canton: Meghan B. Conklin, Bachelor of Science Community Health, summa cum laude; Kayla Covey, Bachelor of Arts Sociology, cum laude; Bridget M. Hall, Master of Music Music Education with distinction; Sarahanne M. Jackson, Bachelor of Arts Biology and Psychology, summa cum laude; Anna V. Ladouceur, Bachelor of Arts Speech Communication, summa cum laude; Hannah M. Marcellus, Bachelor of Science Business Administration; Leah Martineau, Master of Science in Education Curriculum & Instruction with distinction; Taylor J. Prosper, Master of Music Music Education; Kendyll G. Stevenson, Bachelor of Arts Childhood/Early Childhood Education, summa cum laude; Maria E. Wisniewski, Bachelor of Arts Psychology summa cum laude; and Andrew Zimmer, Bachelor of Arts Psychology.
Colton: Tanner V. Wilson, both a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts BA/MA Mathematics and Middle/Secondary Mathematics Education, summa cum laude and with distinction.
DeKalb Junction: Autumn Thompson, Bachelor of Science Biology, cum laude.
Edwards: Emma Gotham, Bachelor of Arts Childhood/Early Childhood Education; Haven Gotham, Bachelor of Music Music Education summa cum laude.
Fort Covington: Allison Harvey, Bachelor of Arts Mathematics and Middle/Secondary Mathematics Education, summa cum laude.
Gouverneur: Cheyenne S. Earlywine, Bachelor of Arts Sociology, cum laude; Nazzarena Easton, Bachelor of Arts Speech Communication cum laude; Emily Morse, Bachelor of Science Computer Science, summa cum laude; Christopher M. Stannard, both a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts Computer Science and BA/MA Mathematics, magna cum laude; and Catie Yablonski, Bachelor of Arts Childhood/Early Childhood Education, summa cum laude.
Hammond: Samantha Christman, Master of Science in Teaching Biology 7-12 Education with distinction; and Peter Pease, Bachelor of Arts Criminal Justice Studies, magna cum laude.
Hannawa Falls: Lucas F. Hanss, Bachelor of Arts Environmental Studies.
Harrisville: Anisa Hotaling, Master of Science in Teaching Biology 7-12 Education with distinction; and Desirae R. Roberts, Bachelor of Arts Mathematics and Middle/Secondary Mathematics Education, magna cum laude.
Heuvelton: Victoria Scott, Bachelor of Arts Sociology.
Hogansburg: Kanenishon K. Arquette, Bachelor of Arts Childhood/Early Childhood Education, summa cum laude; Iakonhnhiio S. Cook, Bachelor of Science Biology; Falan Francis, Bachelor of Arts Criminal Justice Studies; Brittney J. George- Mitchell, Bachelor of Science Community Health; Alexandra S. Herne, Bachelor of Arts Sociology; Karson Herne, Bachelor of Arts Psychology and Anthropology, magna cum laude; Teresa M. Lazore, Bachelor of Arts Psychology and Art Studio; Stephanie M. Pierce-Lazore, Bachelor of Arts Psychology, magna cum laude; Tiarraray Square, Bachelor of Arts, Anthropology; Tesha M. Sunday, Bachelor of Arts Sociology; and
Danielle Tarbell, Bachelor of Arts Sociology.
Madrid: Josh W. Barkley Bachelor of Music, Music Business, summa cum laude; and Paula Z. White, Master of Science Community Health.
Massena: Shanley E. Burke, Bachelor of Arts Childhood/Early Childhood Education, magna cum laude; Chase A. Cameron, Bachelor of Arts Archaeological Studies and Anthropology, magna cum laude; Madeleine M. Mailhot, both a Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts Geology and Environmental Studies, cum laude; Kaitlin A. Murphy-Prashaw, Bachelor of Arts Childhood/Early Childhood Education, summa cum laude; Chloe M. Nemier, Bachelor of Arts Childhood/Early Childhood Education, magna cum laude; Crystal N. Nevin, Master of Science in Teaching English 7-12 Education; Kiernan O’Donnell, Bachelor of Science Biology; Joseph Pease, Bachelor of Arts Theatre; Shelby D. Perkins, Bachelor of Arts Sociology, cum laude; Jonnileigh Price, Bachelor of Arts English & Creative Writing and English Literature and Sociology, cum laude; Sophia C. Rusaw, both a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Science in Education Childhood/Early Childhood Education and Special Education, magna cum laude and with distinction; Makayla L. Szarka, Bachelor of Arts Speech Communication and Graphic Design and New Media, cum laude; and Nicole E. Wright, Master of Science in Teaching Childhood Education with distinction.
Nicholville: Nabrika A. Miner, Bachelor of Arts Childhood/Early Childhood Education, cum laude.
Norfolk: Alexis N. Barney, Master of Science in Education Literacy Specialist with distinction; Brooke Beaudoin, Bachelor of Arts Childhood/Early Childhood Education; Brytney A. Laird, Master of Science in Teaching English 7-12 Education; and Hannah M. White, Bachelor of Arts History.
Norwood: Eleanor A. Burns, Bachelor of Music Music Education, magna cum laude; Lyanne Garcia, Master of Science in Education Education Technology Specialist; and Shannon McDonald, Bachelor of Arts Sociology, cum laude.
Ogdensburg: Brooke K. Beaulieu, Master of Science in Teaching Social Studies Middle/Secondary Education; Dedan E. Graveline, Bachelor of Arts History, cum laude; Kali Martin, Bachelor of Arts Childhood/Early Childhood Education, cum laude; and Meghan T. Vollmer, Bachelor of Arts Psychology, cum laude.
Potsdam: Mardra Alvarenga, Bachelor of Arts English Writing; Marie Amell, Bachelor of Arts Art Studio, magna cum laude; Natalie Ayers, Bachelor of Science Business Administration; Qiong Qiong Bergmeier-Esterberg, Bachelor of Science Community Health, magna cum laude; Pamela K. Charleson, a Certificate of Advanced Study College Teaching with distinction; Mary Catherine F. Collins, Master of Science Management; Anna E. Dickinson, Bachelor of Science Exercise Science, summa cum laude; Taner D. DuFault, Bachelor of Arts Graphic Design and New Media; Saydie Eggleston, Bachelor of Arts Sociology; Ryan J. Ellingsworth, Bachelor of Music Music Education, magna cum laude; Hailey Ellis, Bachelor of Arts Biology, magna cum laude; Diana R. Fitzwilliam, Master of Science in Education Literacy Specialist with distinction; Ahmed Hmyene, Bachelor of Arts Criminal Justice Studies; Amy E. Lafferty, Bachelor of Arts Psychology, summa cum laude; Cheyenne R. Larmore, Bachelor of Arts Speech Communication; Alex L. Love, Master of Science in Teaching Childhood Education with distinction; Keenan J. O’Gorman, Bachelor of Science Business Administration, magna cum laude; Bridget R. Owney, Bachelor of Arts Childhood/Early Childhood Education, magna cum laude; I’Tik D. Phillips, Bachelor of Arts Dance; Indaira F. Quintana, Bachelor of Arts Psychology; Rory Sixberry, Bachelor of Arts Childhood/Early Childhood Education, summa cum laude; Breanna Stinson, Bachelor of Arts Psychology, summa cum laude; and Allen VanAtter, both a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science Anthropology and Biology, cum laude.
Rensselaer Falls: Cody Dollinger, Bachelor of Arts History and Middle/Secondary Social Studies Education, magna cum laude.
Richville: Jared M. Morse, Bachelor of Science Chemistry; and Evelyn Utter, Bachelor of Arts History.
Waddington: Jenna N. Marcellus, Bachelor of Science Community Health, cum laude; and Hannah Mott, Bachelor of Arts Psychology and Speech Communication, cum laude.
