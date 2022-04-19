CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau will host a discussion at Canton Central School during the first week of May to raise awareness about the dangers of the “choking challenge,” which took the life of a 12-year-old J.M. McKenney Middle School student in March.
Youth Bureau Director Alexa J. Backus said the event will be called “Xander’s Story: An Evening of Conversation.”
It is named in honor of Xander C. Worthley who, according to a GoFundMe page set up for his family, was in seventh grade at Canton Central School District and enjoyed playing video games and spending time outdoors.
Ms. Backus said the dialogue will include the Worthley family and other parents of children who have died this past year in the county for an “honest conversation” and call to action.
She said the conversation will include Juan Adames, an outreach coordinator for the Department of Homeland Security, who will give a presentation about online safety.
“Our message is that most parents truly believe their child would never do anything like this,” Ms. Backus said. “But we’ve found there are no boundaries when it comes to the danger of online activities.”
She said all kinds of kids from all kinds of backgrounds have been found to engage in this dangerous challenge.
“Our goal is to spread awareness to families and spread the urgent message that we must start monitoring our children’s screen time today,” Ms. Backus said. “And it starts with educating ourselves as the parent.”
The choking challenge, she said, has been around for years.
“It’s a generations-old issue that’s seeing a resurgence as a result of videos that kids are coming across on social media platforms,” she said. “What makes this very concerning is that online kids learn about it from other kids across the world, and they believe from these other kids that it’s harmless.”
She described the challenge as a passout activity that can take a few different forms. Kids do it to get a feeling of euphoria or sometimes out of curiosity or peer pressure.
Some tell-tale signs of kids who might be thinking of doing the challenge, or any other dangerous online activity, she said, is increased self-isolation and spending an obsessive amount of time online. She said kids may have even searched for the challenge on social media platforms.
“These are red flags and are opportunities to open up dialogue with children,” she said.
Ms. Backus said more details about the date and time of the event will be available in the coming days.
