CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau is seeking area high school students to join its Youth Committee, an initiative focusing on the social and emotional needs of the county’s teenagers.
The committee will partner with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and will be launching a teen-led campaign focusing on preventing extortion, best online practices and suicide prevention.
The Youth Committee, comprised of high school students, is a subcommittee of the St. Lawrence County Youth Advisory Board, said Youth Bureau Director Alexa J. Backus.
“Our goal as the Youth Bureau is to empower our teens and youth with a voice,” Ms. Backus said. “We want them to be able to come to the table and communicate concerns and advocate for themselves, as well as support programs and initiatives we are running and conducting and even be a representative at their school to help support our initiatives.”
The bureau is asking for two to three teens from each high school in the county to be ambassadors for the committee.
“My recommendation is that we look for teens who can sit on the committee for one to two years,” Ms. Backus said. “We’re looking for teens as young as eighth grade right up until juniors in high school. Seniors are welcome to join but we do realize they’re going to be graduating and so we would really love to see more of a committee from some of the area teens.”
Each month, the committee meets via Zoom with Youth Bureau staff to assess youth needs, plan events and prioritize teen-led programs and initiatives.
“We understand St. Lawrence County is a big county, so we meet virtually so every student is able to come,” Ms. Backus said. “We typically meet on the third Sunday of every month at 4 p.m. Our teens chose Sunday because it’s a day they don’t have other extracurricular activities and it usually doesn’t interfere with their sports schedule.”
There are now 12 students on the committee, but there is still a need for students from Clifton-Fine, Edwards-Knox, Lisbon, Madrid-Waddington, Norwood-Norfolk, Ogdensburg, St. Lawrence Central, Heuvelton and Canton.
“This would be a great fit for teen leaders who have a strong interest in being able to represent their high school and have an interest in advocacy, especially dealing with tough topics — teen leaders who are comfortable in expressing a voice, who are motivated to be able to support these initiatives and programs,” Ms. Backus said.
Those interested in applying should email Ms. Backus at ABackus@stlawco.org or call 315-379-9464.
“It benefits the county as a whole because it truly allows our teens to come together as a whole county and have connectedness,” Ms. Backus said. “It’s teens expressing their voice and receiving support that they need. We’re in year two of the COVID pandemic and there has been a lot more social isolation, more anxiety, more depression, and this really allows us to come together and show the connectedness and support we can provide.”
