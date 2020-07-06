BRASHER FALLS — The search is on to replace Robert A. Stewart as superintendent for the St. Lawrence Central School District at the beginning of 2021.
Mr. Stewart is retiring after more than 30 years in the education field.
“I’ll be done on Jan. 1,” he said.
Interested candidates must submit a letter of interest, current resume, completed application, three current letters of recommendation, copies of certifications and transcripts by July 31 to St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services Superintendent Thomas R. Burns, who is heading the search.
Initial interviews will be held the week of Aug. 24, and the second round of interviews will be conducted the week of Sept. 14. It’s anticipated that the successful candidates will be selected in October and would assume the duties by Jan. 1.
The district is advertising a salary up to $135,000, commensurate with experience and negotiated benefits.
Among the qualifications, the new superintendent must have experience as a chief school officer, central office administrator or building administrator; effective written and oral communication skills; and extensive knowledge of school finance, specifically budget planning and long-term financial management.
The individual must also have administrative skills and success working with staff, students and community members, as well as the ability to multi-task and to use data and educational research in district planning and evaluation.
“The successful candidate will be both a capable instructional leader and decision maker. The Board is eager to work with an individual who is well versed in planning and effectively allocating resources. We seek an educator that will be a champion for students and who values community understanding and support,” said a flyer that lists the qualifications, as well as provides background information on the district.
Mr. Stewart has served as district superintendent for five years. He was appointed by the district’s board of education in May 2015, and took over on July 8, 2015.
He replaced Paul Harrica, who had served as interim superintendent since January 2015 when former Superintendent Stephan J. Vigliotti Sr. departed for a new job as superintendent of the North Rose-Wolcott Central School District.
In 1992, Mr. Stewart became a physical education teacher and athletic director at Norwood-Norfolk Central School, a position he held for 10 years. He became high school assistant principal in 2001.
After becoming Norwood-Norfolk’s first middle school principal in 2002, he departed the district in 2009 to take over as middle school principal of the Malone Central School District. Mr. Stewart took over as junior/senior high school principal and athletic director in 2012 at Parishville-Hopkinton prior to his arrival at the St. Lawrence Central School District.
