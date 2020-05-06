CANTON — The director of food service management at the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services has been recognized by the New York School Nutrition Association, but he says it’s an award that many others played a role in.
Artie Fregoe was named 2020 Outstanding Director of the Year by the New York School Nutrition Association, a group of New York school nutrition employees, managers, directors, registered dietitians, nutritionists, and industry members who are committed to ensuring that all students have access to healthy meals.
The award is based on nominations, and he’s not sure who submitted the nomination. It’s sent to the state level, where it’s vetted. The winner also advances to the regional judging and possibly the national judging.
Mr. Fregoe said there were many directors, front line employees and industry friends working to feed students in a way that had never been done before.
“For me, it’s kind of humbling and kind of surreal. There are probably hundreds of directors out there who are more worthy,” Mr. Fregoe said.
In his role as director of food service management, he oversees 21 school districts in St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Lewis counties. Life in the food service world changed with the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of serving students at schools, which were now closed, breakfast and lunch were delivered to all children 18 and under in each district.
“Overall, we’re doing over 100,000 meals a week. It might even be a little higher than that,” Mr. Fregoe said.
For some districts, the deliveries were initially made five days a week. For others, it was three days a week. Now the children receive five days of meals on Mondays.
“We went to the one day for the safety of our staff. I didn’t feel it was safe when we were doing it five days a week,” he said.
The deliveries started on March 23, but not until there were several hours of preparation.
“It was basically all takeout. We worked through the night a couple of times to come up with plans for all 21 school districts. We also helped Ogdensburg and Hermon-DeKalb. They’re not in my district,” Mr. Fregoe said. “We had to come up with plans for 21 school districts. We flipped our programs upside down. The directors did great work.”
As part of their planning, they had to ensure that they were following the meal pattern that would have been used in school, with grains, proteins, fruits, vegetables and other items part of the meals.
“We also have food safety issues we have to watch out for. We have trained staff. They’re all capable,” he said.
Meals continue to be delivered to families each week, and Mr. Fregoe continues to oversee the overall effort. He said he is fortunate to have a great team to work with, a great organization to work for and the support of 21 school districts he oversees.
“You can’t get an award like this by yourself. It comes from surrounding yourself with great people. You can’t do it unless you have a great team to work it. You can’t do it unless you work for a great organization like St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES. You can’t do it unless you work for great districts,” he said.
