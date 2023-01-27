Next year’s regional school calendar criticized

Massena Central School Board member Robert M. LeBlanc believes the proposed 2023-24 regional school calendar starts the school year too late, ends too late, and doesn’t include enough of a Christmas and New Year’s holiday break. He opposed the motion to approve the draft St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services calendar for the next school year. Board member Susan B. Lambert also opposed the motion to approve the calendar. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — A Massena Central School Board of Education member said he believes the proposed 2023-24 regional school calendar starts the school year too late, ends too late, and doesn’t include enough of a Christmas and New Year’s holiday break.

Robert M. LeBlanc opposed the motion to approve the draft St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services calendar for the next school year. Board member Susan B. Lambert also opposed the motion to approve the calendar.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.