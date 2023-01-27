MASSENA — A Massena Central School Board of Education member said he believes the proposed 2023-24 regional school calendar starts the school year too late, ends too late, and doesn’t include enough of a Christmas and New Year’s holiday break.
Robert M. LeBlanc opposed the motion to approve the draft St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services calendar for the next school year. Board member Susan B. Lambert also opposed the motion to approve the calendar.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said the calendar was prepared by a committee that included teachers at the regional level.
“Now it comes to the school boards for review and adoption,” he said.
Labor Day falls on Sept. 4 this year, and students will have their first day of class on Sept. 7 following two days of staff development on Sept. 5 and 6.
“For the first time in a long time, Staff Development Day will be after Labor Day this year instead of before. So, we’ll have the two days of staff development and then the students will start after the two days of staff development, on that Thursday, the 7th,’ Mr. Brady said.
The holiday break begins on Dec. 22. He said, because New Year’s Day falls on a Monday, students and staff will return from their break on Jan. 2.
“Christmas and New Year’s Eve is only one week. That’s very short for people to enjoy that break. I’d like to have it spread longer in the year,” Mr. LeBlanc said.
Spring break runs from March 29 to April 5.
“Spring break is a little bit early. It is connected to Good Friday as it usually is, which is March 29, and then from there it will be that first week (of April),” Mr. Brady said.
Rating Day will be June 26. At the high school level, Rating Day is considered one of the 180 required days on the school calendar, but students do not attend. Kindergarten through eighth grade students, however, must be in class that day.
“That’s a little bit late. That will put graduation on the 28th of June,” he said.
The calendar includes six emergency days in addition to the 180 required days. This year’s calendar contained five emergency days.
“I wish we had those this year. We had 185. We could use one more day right now,” Mr. Brady said.
Mr. LeBlanc asked if anyone from the district had been involved in the calendar preparation.
“Our district was part of the committee that came up with it. We had representatives at the table,” board member Kevin F. Perretta said.
“I actually chair that committee with another superintendent (Douglas McQueer from Hammond) and then it goes to all the superintendents, and then we bring in some regional teachers from NYSUT (New York State United Teachers) who also look at it and approve it. Then, it goes to each of the boards of education,” Mr. Brady said.
Mr. LeBlanc reiterated that the school year was starting too late, didn’t allow enough time for a holiday break, and finished too late in 2024.
Mr. Brady said the calendar preparation begins with Rating Day, which the state sets, and works backward.
“Adding Juneteenth in there as an extra holiday (on June 19) has impacted this calendar over the last couple of years. You try to keep at least six staff days. So, if you back that up, that’s why we’re at the later start,” he said. “We can’t actually go farther past the 26th. We won’t get aid on it if we go past it. So the 26th of June is really our last date and then you push back from there. If you were to add to that calendar, that means you are going to have to start before Labor Day.”
School will also be closed for Columbus Day on Oct. 9, Veterans Day on Nov. 10, Thanksgiving break from Nov. 22 to 24, Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 15, mid-winter break from Feb. 19 to 23, and Memorial Day on May 27. Staff Development Days will be held on Nov. 9 and March 15.
“If we voted this calendar down, what happens?” Mr. Perretta asked.
“I think you could decide on your own if you wanted to start prior to that. But, everybody else is going to be starting on those days. Generally it’s going to be those shared services, particularly with BOCES, that’s going to be the issue because those services are going to go on and we’re not going to be there,” Mr. Brady said.
“But, the good thing about voting is we’re sending a message and eventually they’re going to listen because eventually it’s going to be turned down as a group,” Mr. LeBlanc said.
