Health insurance group in ‘good shape’ financially

MASSENA — The St. Lawrence-Lewis Health Insurance Consortium remains in a healthy financial position, according to Massena Central School Superintendent Patrick H. Brady, who serves as the district’s representative on the consortium.

“Our fund balance is in good shape. The plan is in good shape overall financially,” he told board of education members.

