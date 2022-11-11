MASSENA — The St. Lawrence-Lewis Health Insurance Consortium continues to remain in a healthy financial position, according to Massena Central School Superintendent Patrick H. Brady, who serves as the district’s representative on the consortium.
He said the workers’ compensation plan was in “very good shape.”
“It’s likely they’re going to be recommending a rate increase of 0% for this year. They are seeing somewhat of an increase in claims over last year. There was a major dip as there was with medical when we were in the COVID phase. But, they feel even if that trend continues with workman’s comp, they have plenty of funds in their budget to cover that. So, I don’t think we’ll be looking at an increase there,” Mr. Brady said.
On the health insurance side, he said they were starting to see an increase in medical claims over the past year — a 23% jump, which he said was 7% over budgeted levels.
“There were some significant numbers of large claims in there that some of them will be covered by stop-loss insurance and isn’t yet reflected in the report. So, we’re not sure if this is a developing trend or is it an occurrence within the first quarter because this is the first quarter report of the plan. So that’s yet to come forward to see if that’s a trend or not,” Mr. Brady said.
He said revenue was above budget, due in part to the Edwards-Knox Central School District’s intent to reenter the plan.
“There is a cost to come back into the plan,” he said.
In addition, he said, with a rise in interest rates, plan interest income is also rising over budget.
Mr. Brady said Locey & Cahill LLC, the consultant for the plan, recently requested proposals for both a Medicare Advantage Plan as well as an EGWP (employer group waiver plan), which deals with prescription drugs for Medicare-eligible members of the plan.
“Both of these deal with 65 and above Medicare-eligible,” he said. “They did receive some proposals on that request and we held a meeting. The recommendation was to not move on the medical side at this time. There was not enough savings to the plan to recommend a major change on the medical side to a group of individuals 65 and above where that type of change would not be well-received. So, the recommendation was not to move on that.”
On the prescription drug side, though, he said they did recommend that the board of directors approve a plan that would save those 65 and older about 3.7% of costs.
“That’s largely based on rebates that they would receive through the federal government and also negotiations. The federal government does allow for private insurers, including our St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES, to get involved in Medicare on the medical side, as well as prescription drugs,” he said. “They’re putting together a communication that’s going out to those who are 65 and above. This does not change the plan. It does not change the co-pay. The only change would be that there may be some limited drugs that aren’t on the formulary. But, that formulary can change each year through ProAct anyway.”
