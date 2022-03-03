BRASHER FALLS — “You can find magic wherever you look. Sit back and relax, all you need is a book.” — Dr. Seuss
Books are flying off the shelves at the St. Lawrence and Parishville-Hopkinton elementary schools this week.
It’s Read Across America Week, and that’s led to a friendly competition between the two schools to determine who can read the most books in one week. On the line are coffee and a donut for the winning superintendent.
But it’s about much more than the coffee and donut. It’s about immersing the young readers in books for the week, sending them into another world beyond Brasher Falls and Parishville.
St. Lawrence Central School students had different ways to enjoy the week, starting with “Dress for Success Day,” when they wore their nicest clothing and had a date with their favorite book. Tuesday was “TWOSday” — two students reading together.
“They had people reading with a buddy, so kids were picking a book and finding a spot around the room,” Principal Danielle N. Colterman said.
On Wednesday, they were challenged to find a new place to read. One student spread a tablecloth over her desk like a tent and crawled under her desk to read.
They were invited to bring their favorite book to school to share on Thursday. And Friday’s focus was “healthy readers — sleep well, eat a healthy breakfast and wear your ‘workout clothes’ to school to read ‘well.’”
“Some teachers are doing things above and beyond, but this is just what we were doing school-wide,” Mrs. Colterman said.
She said a committee of teachers volunteered their time to come up with fun things, “and this is one of the events they have come up with.”
Jason A. Snyder, a tech coach from the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services, assisted in setting up the competition. Mr. Snyder works with both school districts.
“He did a lot of the work as far as doing the tally each day. Each teacher has to go in on the computer and submit the number of books that their class has read, and then it calculates everything. He has a nice little graph so we can visually see what the lead looks like,” Mrs. Colterman said.
Third grade teacher Vanessa B. Hahn was one of the staff members who helped organize the week of reading. She said a group of teachers wanted to incorporate Read Across America Week in school and came up with daily themes students could look forward to.
Then, the group came up with the idea to see who could read the most books in the school, and later decided to go bigger, enlisting the assistance of Mr. Snyder to help arrange the competition with Parishville-Hopkinton.
“It’s been amazing. They want to read and they love tracking their books on Google Sheets. Some classes started off reading 20 books a day. Now classrooms are up to 200 and 100. So, they’re really taking this challenge to heart,” Ms. Hahn said. “My class read to pre-K yesterday. We went down and shared books with them, so things are happening.”
Third grade teacher Mindy S. Davis said her class read 32 books on Wednesday.
“How many do we want to get to today?” she asked her students.
“Forty,” they said.
Ms. Davis said the class typically reads chapter books, but chose to focus on Dr. Seuss and other smaller books for the competition.
“It’s really hard to read a whole book, so we’ve been trying to read some Dr. Seuss books and some smaller books,” she said. “We usually take our whole 45 minutes of reader’s workshop at the end of the day to read. We’ve been doing partner reading yesterday. We read upside down in our chairs and sat crisscross on our desk, and we had Wacky Wednesday.”
She said some students have also been reading at home, and some have been listening to books online.
“I provide links for them to be able to listen to the books online as well, for those who don’t have the books available at home,” she said.
Reading Specialist Stephanie L. Russell said she has seen how reading has impacted the students.
“I think our kids are more excited to come in right now to actually read a book first thing and they are so into this challenge,” she said. “They really want to try to beat Parishville. I grew up in Parishville, so it’s a challenge for me to see both sides of it here.”
