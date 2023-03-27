SLU announces $30 million facilities enhancement initiative

St. Lawrence University will begin a $30 million investment in facilities, with a priority on renovating residence halls and other student spaces in May. St. Lawrence University photo

CANTON — Immediately following Commencement in May, St. Lawrence University will begin a $30 million investment in facilities, with a priority on renovating residence halls and other student spaces to enhance the living-learning experience for students.

Over the next three years, students will see improvements made to residence halls, including Dean Eaton-among the oldest and largest on campus-the Sullivan Student Center, and Owen D. Young Library. These improvements, which will use input from students and Residence Life staff, will include refreshed lounges, hallways, and bathrooms.

