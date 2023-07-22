CANTON — Two St. Lawrence University students are spending the summer learning about Canton’s environment and helping spread the word on citizen science.
On Saturday, Nature Up North project manager Kayla M. Edmunds was on the bank of the Grasse River with interns Fallon Lynn, a senior creative writing major and August N. Kotula, a junior conservation and biology major, assessing the health of the river.
Lynn said spending the summer with Nature Up North fits into what she likes to do.
“I like to be outside and active,” the Skaneateles native said. “I want to gain a great understanding of nature.”
Kotula, a track and cross-country athlete from New Hampshire, is testing the waters of career possibilities with his internship.
This summer, he is looking at environmental education; next summer, he hopes to explore ecological research.
Edmunds ran the two students through the process of assessing the state of the river for a citizen science project called Mow the Grasse.
The idea of Mow the Grasse, Edmunds said, is to engage community groups to monitor the Grasse River regularly.
The sampling season is from July through September and established sampling sites are at Heritage Park, Hart’s Falls and Massena.
At each sampling event, volunteers collect data on physical observations, such as temperature, turbidity and dissolved oxygen; chemical observations like nitrogen, phosphorus, and pH levels and biological observations, or what creatures live in the river.
Lynn and Kotula spent about an hour taking water samples, mixing chemicals and then comparing the results on charts and dipping nets to see what wildlife inhabits the water.
After each step, the students entered the data onto a form and noted any condition that might affect the readings.
The last step, examining the living beings in the river, is a good indicator of its health, Edmunds said.
The animals are categorized as either sensitive, moderately sensitive or tolerant.
Evidence of caddisflies and mayflies, two sensitive macroinvertebrates, indicates a river’s health.
If only tolerant animals are found, such as leaches, the indication would be that the river needs help.
As the trio packed up the large plastic tub of testing devices, Edmunds said the data collected Saturday lined up with previous samples.
“The river here is in pretty good shape,” she said.
