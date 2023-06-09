NNY students graduate from St. Lawrence University

Canton

Paige Glasgow, government

Nika Husinec, geology and mathematics

Mark Mahoney, economics and business

Benjamin Richey, international economics-French

Cody Sipher, environmental studies

Catya Temkin, computer science

Kelsea Whittier, mathematics and business

Childwold

Holly Kurtz, psychology

Clayton

McKenna MacKay, biology and business

Tyler Turgeon, history

Colton

Cole Richards, international economics-multi-languages

Croghan

Trent Meyer, statistics

Evans Mills

Kelley Daphness, anthropology

Gouverneur

Kurtis Knight, history

Harrisville

Rikki Brown, psychology

Scott Roberts, chemistry

Peyton Schmitt, environmental studies-biology

Lowville

May Buckingham, biology

Mannsville

Kobe Porter, biomedical sciences

Massena

Hayley Castagnier, art and art history

Courtney Delosh, psychology

Ogdensburg

Ethan Baldwin, mathematics

Potsdam

Brigid Barstow, history and business

Schuyler Chamberlain, psychology

Redwood

Colby Burrows, biology

Rensselaer Falls

Pat Recker, economics and business

St. Regis Falls

Grace Cicchinelli, computer science

South Colton

Mike Corbitt, English and business

Waddington

Ally Giorgi, psychology

Watertown

Olivia Askins, biology

Shelby-Lynn Farman, sociology

Caleb Way, computer science

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.