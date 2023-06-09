NNY students graduate from St. Lawrence University
Canton
Paige Glasgow, government
Nika Husinec, geology and mathematics
Mark Mahoney, economics and business
Benjamin Richey, international economics-French
Cody Sipher, environmental studies
Catya Temkin, computer science
Kelsea Whittier, mathematics and business
Childwold
Holly Kurtz, psychology
Clayton
McKenna MacKay, biology and business
Tyler Turgeon, history
Colton
Cole Richards, international economics-multi-languages
Croghan
Trent Meyer, statistics
Evans Mills
Kelley Daphness, anthropology
Gouverneur
Kurtis Knight, history
Harrisville
Rikki Brown, psychology
Scott Roberts, chemistry
Peyton Schmitt, environmental studies-biology
Lowville
May Buckingham, biology
Mannsville
Kobe Porter, biomedical sciences
Massena
Hayley Castagnier, art and art history
Courtney Delosh, psychology
Ogdensburg
Ethan Baldwin, mathematics
Potsdam
Brigid Barstow, history and business
Schuyler Chamberlain, psychology
Redwood
Colby Burrows, biology
Rensselaer Falls
Pat Recker, economics and business
St. Regis Falls
Grace Cicchinelli, computer science
South Colton
Mike Corbitt, English and business
Waddington
Ally Giorgi, psychology
Watertown
Olivia Askins, biology
Shelby-Lynn Farman, sociology
Caleb Way, computer science
