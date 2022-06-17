St. Lawrence University graduates
Antwerp
Dylan Wagstaff, bachelor’s degree, anthropology
Canton
Lydia Adams, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Hunter Dean, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biochemistry
Sydney Harris, bachelor’s degree, performance and communication arts and English
Bridger Royce, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, English
Daniel Schuckers, bachelor’s degree, geology
Elisa Sergi, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, mathematics
Grant Van Buren, bachelor’s degree, geology and business in the liberal arts
Carthage
Courtney Benson, bachelor’s degree, biology
Megan Beyor, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Caleb Null, bachelor’s degree, physics
Colton
Keith Felix, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, history and government
Jake Thomas, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology
Cierra Van Ness, bachelor’s degree, biology
Gouverneur
Cassandra Pryce, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, art and art history
Hannawa Falls
Hunter Wilson, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology
Lowville
Lydia Beyer, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology and business in the liberal arts
Kalani Zehr, bachelor’s degree, mathematics
Madrid
Daniel Dominy, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, conservation biology
Megan McCall, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, statistics and business in the liberal arts
Kaden Pickering, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, economics
Massena
Matthew Derouchie, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, economics-mathematics
Norwood
Olivia Eng, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, government
Ogdensburg
Cale Sargent, bachelor’s degree, government and business in the liberal arts
Courtney Stowe, bachelor’s degree, psychology
Potsdam
Hannah Drechsel, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, economics and business in the liberal arts
Redwood
Alexandria Hansson, bachelor’s degree, environmental studies
South Colton
Ariel Garvin, bachelor’s degree, art and art history
Watertown
Hailey Alvarado from, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, performance and communication arts
Hannah Finley, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, English-Spanish
Paul Grant, bachelor’s degree, physics
Hunter LaClair, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, government and economics
