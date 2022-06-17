SLU marks return of ‘normal’ commencement

St. Lawrence University gave out diplomas to nearly 500 students May 22 in Canton. Tara Freeman/St. Lawrence University

St. Lawrence University graduates

Antwerp

Dylan Wagstaff, bachelor’s degree, anthropology

Canton

Lydia Adams, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Hunter Dean, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biochemistry

Sydney Harris, bachelor’s degree, performance and communication arts and English

Bridger Royce, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, English

Daniel Schuckers, bachelor’s degree, geology

Elisa Sergi, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, mathematics

Grant Van Buren, bachelor’s degree, geology and business in the liberal arts

Carthage

Courtney Benson, bachelor’s degree, biology

Megan Beyor, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Caleb Null, bachelor’s degree, physics

Colton

Keith Felix, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, history and government

Jake Thomas, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology

Cierra Van Ness, bachelor’s degree, biology

Gouverneur

Cassandra Pryce, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, art and art history

Hannawa Falls

Hunter Wilson, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, biology

Lowville

Lydia Beyer, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology and business in the liberal arts

Kalani Zehr, bachelor’s degree, mathematics

Madrid

Daniel Dominy, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, conservation biology

Megan McCall, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, statistics and business in the liberal arts

Kaden Pickering, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, economics

Massena

Matthew Derouchie, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, economics-mathematics

Norwood

Olivia Eng, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, government

Ogdensburg

Cale Sargent, bachelor’s degree, government and business in the liberal arts

Courtney Stowe, bachelor’s degree, psychology

Potsdam

Hannah Drechsel, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, economics and business in the liberal arts

Redwood

Alexandria Hansson, bachelor’s degree, environmental studies

South Colton

Ariel Garvin, bachelor’s degree, art and art history

Watertown

Hailey Alvarado from, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, performance and communication arts

Hannah Finley, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, English-Spanish

Paul Grant, bachelor’s degree, physics

Hunter LaClair, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, government and economics

