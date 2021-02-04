CANTON — When St. Lawrence University President William L. Fox officially retires in June, Kathryn A. Morris will step in as the university’s 19th president.
The SLU Board of Trustees on Thursday announced the unanimous appointment of Ms. Morris, who will move to Canton this summer from Indiana, where she served as Butler University’s provost and vice president of academic affairs.
She’ll be the second woman in SLU’s 165-year history to head the institution.
Growing up in Granville, Ohio, Ms. Morris was influenced by her father, a psychology professor at Denison University, and studied psychology herself at Gettysburg College. Both Denison and Gettysburg are similarly oriented to SLU as liberal arts schools.
“Being back at a true liberal arts college as a president is like a dream come true,” she said in a university video message. “To be able to get back to the same kind of institution that shaped me as a kid growing up and the kind of institution that shaped me as a young adult when I was a college student, it’s truly meaningful.”
Ms. Morris earned her bachelor’s degree from Gettysburg and both her master’s degree and doctorate in social psychology from the University of Texas at Austin.
She taught psychology and chaired the department at Butler prior to being named provost. Her academic interests have included social psychology, methodology, statistics and the psychology of gender.
As Butler provost and vice president of academic affairs, Ms. Morris led six distinct academic colleges and helped guide the university’s 2020 strategic plan and the implementation of Butler Beyond, a new plan and fundraising campaign.
Ms. Morris will move to Canton this summer with her husband, Brian Giesler, who’s a member of the psychology department at Butler University. They have two children — Logan and Erin.
SLU’s national search process began when President Fox announced his retirement in August, after leading the university for 12 years.
Trustee Marion Roach Smith, class of 1977, chaired the presidential search committee and said Ms. Morris “demonstrated a clear and compelling love for a liberal arts education.”
“The committee was captivated by her pragmatic approach to problem solving as well as her warmth and down-to-earth connection with the constituencies most important to St. Lawrence — our faculty, students, staff, alumni, parents and trustees,” she said.
Ronnie Olesker, associate professor of government and member of the search committee, said Ms. Morris’ leadership style is simultaneously “intuitive and inquisitive.”
“While she has a great sense for the challenges that lie ahead for higher education, she brings to the challenge her unique mix of innovation, compassion, problem solving and decisiveness,” the professor said.
SLU solicited search support from an external firm and involved faculty, staff, students, alumni and trustees in the process. As a standard higher education practice, search updates were confidential until Ms. Morris accepted the position.
Visiting Canton this winter with her family, Ms. Morris described the campus and village community as “warm and welcoming.”
Her presidency begins July 1.
