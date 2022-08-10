SLU names inaugural VP and general counsel

St. Lawrence University logo

CANTON — St. Lawrence University has named John Christopher its inaugural vice president and general counsel, President Kathyrn A. Morris announced on Wednesday.

Mr. Christopher, who will also serve as secretary of the University Corporation, plans to begin his duties on Sept. 12.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.