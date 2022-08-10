CANTON — St. Lawrence University has named John Christopher its inaugural vice president and general counsel, President Kathyrn A. Morris announced on Wednesday.
Mr. Christopher, who will also serve as secretary of the University Corporation, plans to begin his duties on Sept. 12.
Mr. Christopher is currently the vice president and general counsel at Monmouth University in West Long Branch, N.J., having served in that role since 2015. Before that, he was a general partner at Hodgson Russ, LLP, in Buffalo. While at Hodgson and Russ, he spent time as the group leader of the College and University Practice and the Labor and Employment Law Practice.
“During his interview, he demonstrated a depth of knowledge of legal issues facing higher education, and his collaborative approach will help him develop relationships across campus,” said President Morris in a prepared statement. “In addition, his experience as an in-house counsel and at a law firm will help our campus as we transition to a new and more efficient model for handling our legal services.”
A graduate of Hamilton College with honors as a public policy major, he earned his J.D. from the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Law, graduating magna cum laude.
