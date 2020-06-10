CANTON — Opening a June 1 letter addressed to the St. Lawrence University community, President William L. Fox wrote, “The world hurts.”
“I am deeply grateful for all the extra touches and hours that concluded the semester successfully,” Mr. Fox continued. “I wish, of course, that mobilization of creative impulses would be enough to close the heavy door of the worldwide crisis of human health and welfare.”
The letter followed an all-staff budget and finance town hall held in late April, which focused on evaluating university funds and adjustments made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through that town hall work, Mr. Fox said SLU expects to see a more than $7 million operational deficit through the end of the 2020 fiscal year.
“Room and board refunds and credits, a dip in fundraising correlated to global market and job losses, and the already uncertain national landscape of enrollment levels are all contributing factors to having less revenue than was budgeted or that can be projected going forward,” Mr. Fox said.
With difficult budgetary decisions looming, Mr. Fox said all university decisions will be guided by three principles: maintaining a commitment to SLU’s liberal arts mission, maintaining the safety and wellbeing of the SLU and Canton communities and responding to evolving financial circumstances in phases.
Five steps have already been taken to save an estimated $6 million in 2021, steps discussed by the president’s office, the board of trustees, senior staff, the salary and benefits committee, the budget and finance committee and faculty council.
Mr. Fox’s salary will be cut by 15% for the 2020-21 year, and senior staff salaries will be reduced by 8%. Second, Mr. Fox and senior staff will take a 4% temporary reduction in SLU contributions to their retirement plans, as will faculty, exempt and non-union staff beginning July 1.
“The university will continue to evaluate the overall economic environment for St. Lawrence, with a goal of restoring some or all of the reduced contribution as soon as it is prudent to do so,” Mr. Fox wrote to employees earlier this month.
SLU plans to freeze anticipated 2021 compensation increases, scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, 2021, for faculty, exempt and non-union staff.
The university is continuing discussions with its three employee unions about potential adjustments.
Rounding out SLU’s initial cost-saving initiatives, open position searches have been frozen until further notice, and the university’s capital budget for 2020-21 was reduced to $4 million, from its typical $6 million annual allocation.
SLU has not yet finalized plans for the fall 2020 semester, and reopening planning committees continue to float ideas, including returning as planned, delaying an in-person return or continuing remote learning for the entire fall semester.
Mr. Fox emphasized the fluid nature of the global pandemic and the gravity of the financial realities schools and communities now face. He added that SLU remains “utterly conscientious” about its salary and benefits decisions, and that the temporary adjustments will be reconsidered when “it is reasonable and feasible.”
“As one who has taught, read, and written history, it may take a long time,” he said. “And the only way for us to endure, for St. Lawrence to persist, is in a spirit of togetherness, selflessness and patience.”
