CANTON — Two of the four Associated Colleges of the St. Lawrence Valley have confirmed removing students from local campuses due to reported violations of COVID-19 protocols and signed social contracts.
Since phased move-in began Aug. 8, St. Lawrence University has required 11 students to leave campus and study remotely for the fall semester. Clarkson University has directed 14 students to return home due to violations.
As part of each institution’s reopening plans, students were required to sign a school-specific social contract as an addition to existing conduct expectations.
The Clarkson Commitment and Laurentian Pact each outline compliance expectations for all students, and signatures indicate commitments to follow new classroom and building protocols, maintain social distances, wear masks and abide by gathering restrictions. Based on public health guidelines, the rules are designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the Canton and Potsdam communities.
Paul W. Redfern, SLU vice president for university communications, said SLU has received several reports of Laurentian Pact infractions from “diligent campus and local community members.” Following an expedited COVID-19 conduct review, the total 25 SLU and Clarkson students have not been suspended but are prohibited from completing the fall semester on their respective campuses.
The local violations have been reported this week amid dozens of student and Greek organization suspensions across the state, including at SUNY Plattsburgh and SUNY Geneseo.
Last week, Gov. Andrew A. Cuomo announced any state college with 100 positive COVID-19 cases, or a number of cases equal to 5% of the campus population must close and shift to remote learning for two weeks. The SUNY Oneonta campus was closed Sunday, moving to remote learning after the school’s active positive cases exceeded 100.
By press time Wednesday night, the Associated Colleges reported a total of four active positive cases, one at each institution, SLU, Clarkson, SUNY Canton and SUNY Potsdam.
Representatives from SUNY Canton and SUNY Potsdam each said students have not yet been removed or sanctioned for reported COVID-19 violations, though potential sanctions may include removal from campus or suspension.
Gregory E. Kie, SUNY Canton senior media relations manager, said the university expects all students to “be respectful and responsible members of the greater community.”
In Potsdam, alleged violations can be referred to either community@clarkson.edu or community@potsdam.edu. Messages can be sent to both accounts if a reporter is unsure which university a student or group of students attends.
In Canton, concerned residents or students may contact St. Lawrence University’s 24/7 Safety and Security line, 315-229-5555, or submit an online report on SLU’s Always Forward website. Concerns about SUNY Canton students should be directed to Lenore VanderZee, executive director for university relations, at vanderzeel@canton.edu, or submitted on Canton’s COVID-19 webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.