CANTON — St. Lawrence University will host an inauguration ceremony from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday for president Kathryn A. Morris in the Gunnison Memorial Chapel.
Ms. Morris became the 19th president of the university last year following the retirement of her predecessor William L. Fox.
She is the second woman in SLU’s 166-year history to head the institution.
“This is an historic event,” said Kim Asch, SLU’s director of strategic communications and marketing.
Usually, the inauguration would take place the year a new president assumes command, but that couldn’t happen last year due to COVID-19 concerns, Ms. Asch said.
“Because of that, we’ve already gotten to know President Morris and have seen her be a strong and compassionate leader,” she said. “She is bringing great ideas for St. Lawrence to be strong and successful in the years to come.”
During the inauguration, Ms. Asch said there will be a processional followed by an invocation from the university’s chaplain, Shaun Whitehead.
“There will then be a welcome from the chair of our board of trustees, and then various members of the university community will bring greeting including students, faculty, staff, alumni and members from the larger community of Canton, as well as the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe,” she said.
After that, the Laurentian Singers — a singing club on campus — will perform.
The event will conclude with a keynote address from Stephenie R. Chaudoir, a psychology professor at College of the Holy Cross.
For those who can’t attend in person, the event will be livestreamed through the university’s website, at wdt.me/SLUinauguration.
Following the inauguration at noon, there will be a reception in the Owen D. Young Library, where lunch on-the-go will be offered.
For more information, contact Ms. Asch at 315-229-5565.
