SLU to inaugurate President Morris this weekend

St. Lawrence University President Kathryn A. Morris, left, talks with Clarkson University men’s hockey coach Casey Jones, right, on Saturday in Potsdam for the inauguration ceremony of new Clarkson President Marc P. Christensen. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — St. Lawrence University will host an inauguration ceremony from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday for president Kathryn A. Morris in the Gunnison Memorial Chapel.

Ms. Morris became the 19th president of the university last year following the retirement of her predecessor William L. Fox.

