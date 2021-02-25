CANTON — St. Lawrence University on Thursday announced updated plans for spring commencement, now scheduled for April 11.
When the university’s 2020-21 academic calendar was formulated last summer, a ceremony had preliminarily been planned for April 25, but university officials have determined a fully in-person community event will be replaced with a broadcast and potential hybrid celebration for the class of 2021.
Senior week activities and commencement weekend typically bring some 3,000 visitors to Canton.
“We are now unequivocally certain that we will not be able to welcome — with necessary measure of safety — family and friends to campus or to the region for any event we host,” SLU President William L. Fox said in a message to students this week. “We will offer, however, a virtual program for them to enjoy and partake in. I wish this news could be felt as something better than an understandable let-down.”
Mr. Fox added he is “personally and deeply disappointed” with the reality as he approaches retirement June 30.
Options are still being considered as the now full-year health crisis continues to evolve. If updated state regulations permit outdoor gatherings, the university plans to allow graduating students to participate in an outdoor campus event. If outdoor gatherings with more than 50 people continue to be restricted by the state, groups of 10 students will be allowed to gather at assigned indoor campus locations for the ceremony.
Neither April 11 scenario will incorporate in-person speakers or guests. Finals week will follow the event through April 16, and diplomas will be mailed to graduates.
A hybrid option may be possible this year, according to the university, because most graduating students are living on campus or in the area this semester and are already participating in regular coronavirus testing.
Decisions about other summer events, including class reunions and a ceremony for the class of 2020, are forthcoming and will need to be weighed with out-of-area travel, quarantine and testing requirements.
More information about the April 11 event is expected to be released by March 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.