HOGANSBURG — An elementary school in Hogansburg is moving to remote learning this week with a significant number of quarantined students and staff due to COVID-19.
St. Regis Mohawk School, an elementary school in the Salmon River Central School District, will be switching to a remote learning model from Monday until Sept. 24, according to a COVID-19 update on the school’s website.
Chromebooks and iPads were sent home with students on Friday, according to the school’s website.
The school building will open Monday after a two-hour delay, according to the school’s COVID-19 update, which states the purpose of Monday’s delay is to provide teachers and staff with an opportunity to adapt their classrooms to fit the needs of the remote learning model.
The cafeteria will be serving breakfast and lunch for pick up in front of the school’s main entrance, from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting Monday.
The move to remote learning is specific to St. Regis Mohawk School and is not planned for other schools within the Salmon River Central School District, where students will continue to attend in person, according to the elementary school’s website.
