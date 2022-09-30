AKWESASNE — The St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council continues to join efforts to bring awareness and understanding on the dark chapters of Canadian and American history that has left a traumatic scar across Indian Country.

During this week’s work session, the Tribal Council signed Tribal Council Resolution 2022-42 to formally declare Sept. 30 of each year as “Every Child Matters Day” to bring attention to the ongoing legacy of Indigenous boarding schools, it was announced in a news release from the Tribal Council.

Tribe declares Sept. 30 ‘Every Child Matters Day’

SUNY Potsdam students Desirae Graveline and Abagayle Morrell walk though a sea of orange flags Friday in the academic quad outside SUNY Potsdam’s Lougheed Learning Commons. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Hundreds of demonstrators took to Route 37 in July 2021, from Generations Park in Hogansburg, to remember the Indigenous children who have been lost to residential schools in Canada. Malone Telegram
