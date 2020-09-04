MASSENA — Schools officially begin their 2020-21 academic year on Tuesday, but Massena Central School staff returned this week for four days of training and preparation for the students who will be arriving next week.
On day one, Superintendent Patrick Brady gave an overview of what staff members could expect in the new COVID-19 world of education — 6 feet of social distancing, face coverings, temperature checks and more.
He said everyone from teachers to counselors to bus drivers would need to do their part to make the new school year run smoothly. Part of that formula would be to remain flexible to changing conditions.
“Most of our parents want our children to be back in school. Our community is counting on us to do it. None of this happens unless we do our part. There will be mistakes. There will be frustration,” Mr. Brady said.
He said schools were given the green light to open if they had access to personal protective equipment, had the ability to measure potential local surges, had screening measures in place, conducted job-specific training for all employees and deployed a pre-return communications plan.
Schools, which were closed in mid-March for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, will close again if there’s a regional infection rate greater than 9 percent based on a seven-day period after Aug. 1.
With school opening, Mr. Brady said there are some “operational foundations” that must be followed, including maximizing 6 feet of physical distancing, frequently washing hands or using hand sanitizer, wearing face coverings and performing enhanced cleaning and disinfection of spaces and surfaces.
Students and staff entering the school will be screened and have their temperature taken. Masks are required at all times, but there will be opportunities during the day for “mask breaks.” Hand sanitizers will be available in classrooms, common areas and buses.
“If we do these things, we have a better chance to keep this out of our school,” he said.
Social emotional learning will be another aspect of school reopenings. Mr. Brady said training will be provided for faculty and staff on how to talk with and support students. Needs assessments will also be used to identify and assist students who need extra support. Live and virtual counseling and mental health services will be made available to students.
In addition, there will be partnerships with outside agencies to provide additional mental health and trauma support for students and families, and the district will compile and regularly update a comprehensive list of wellness resources. Staff will also have access to school counselors for support and referrals to mental health services.
Mr. Brady said they have started purchasing personal protective equipment and numerous other items to address the safety of the school community, and continue to buy additional items as guidance and situations change. He said, to date, they’ve been successful in building up an inventory of supplies.
For facilities, barriers have been installed; air filters have been changed in heating, ventilation and air conditioning units; drinking fountains are being closed and replaced with hydration filling stations; some spaces are being transformed into isolation areas; cleaning and disinfectant logs are being used; there’s been in increase in frequency of cleaning the high contact areas; and disinfectant is available in classrooms for use by teachers.
