MASSENA — A recent survey indicates that four out of 10 New York school districts could claim insolvency if mid-year state aid cuts are made in Albany, according to a report from the Association of School Business Officials of New York.
The report says districts are already financially stressed because of state aid cuts that have already been made, as well as costs related to COVID-19, and any further state aid cuts would put them farther into the hole.
“New York State public school districts face serious fiscal challenges which, if not addressed soon, threaten to undermine the educational attainment of a generation of students. Schools have been dealt a double-whammy of additional costs related to safely re-opening schools this fall due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic while state revenue declines have raised the specter of mid-year school aid cuts for the first time since 1990-91,” the report said.
It noted that the state has already withheld 20% of the aid schools were due to receive in July and August.
The state currently projects a $14.5 billion general fund revenue decline over what had previously been forecast for the current fiscal year, according to the report. A 20% state aid cut this year would amount to more than $5 billion statewide.
“While the state recently pledged there would be no withholding from the end of September state aid payments, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has made it clear that only additional federal funding will stave off additional cuts in the 2020-21 school year,” the report said.
The Association of School Business Officials of New York and New York State School Boards Association conducted a survey to determine how further cuts would impact 680 school districts and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services across the state that are ASBO members. The picture painted by the 181 school districts that responded showed potential cuts to programs, staff and more.
The report said that if cuts lasted only one year, districts that responded to the survey said they would use a number of strategies to cope with a 20% aid decrease for 2020-21. About eight in 10 said they would allocate additional monies from their fund balance to fill the gap left by the loss in state aid.
Other strategies identified by more than half of the districts included additional use of dedicated reserves (66%), non-instructional layoffs (64%), instructional layoffs (60%) and a reduction in extracurricular activities or sports (58%).
If state aid is cut 20% and cuts continued for the next two to three years, 40% of the responding districts said there would be staffing cuts, 25 percent said there would be fiscal insolvency, 14% said there would be program cuts, 13% said there would be educational insolvency, and 9% said there would be a significant financial strain that could lead to large tax levy increases and an exhausted fund balance and/or reserves.
When asked for the single biggest driver of increased costs in their districts, 43% of districts said it was the purchase of personal protective equipment, such as masks and plastic shields, cleaning supplies and digital technology that would allow students to learn remotely.
“In short, the additional costs of operating during a pandemic, coupled with large cuts in state aid, threaten to irreparably harm New York’s public schools. At a time when school finances are in a precarious position, it is incumbent upon state and federal lawmakers as well as school district officials to find creative solutions to ease fiscal pressures on public school systems,” the report said.
Among the recommendations in the report were to increase the allowable budget fund balance and eliminate negative tax caps. Each year, some districts are faced with a negative levy limit. For these districts, the amount they can levy for 2020-21 without requiring a 60% supermajority is less than their 2019-20 levied amounts.
