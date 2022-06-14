State and local police agencies partner for CiTi’s inaugural Special Ops Day

MEXICO – Students in The Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation’s (CiTi’s) CTE Public Safety and Justice Program for the first time ever had the opportunity to operate law enforcement drones, tactical robots and interact with a K-9 at CiTi’s Special Ops Day.
Members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and Oswego City Police Department brought along armored vehicles, including a ballistic armored tactical transport (BATT), and various types of gear used for several different operations.
CTE Public Safety and Justice instructor Mark Bender said the event was organized in hopes students would be able to explore different avenues available within the law enforcement and public safety fields.
“There have been a tremendous amount of technological changes when it comes to equipment and we’re no longer putting people in harm’s way,” he said. “It’s making it safer for people to do their jobs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.