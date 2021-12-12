MASSENA — The Massena Central School District received the go-ahead from the state Education Department this week for phase three of its $49.6 million capital project.
“This week, we heard the great news that the NYS Education Department has approved Phase III of the capital project,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady wrote in his latest superintendent’s update.
During the last Board of Education meeting, Edward Bernhauer, an architect from the IBI Group, the district’s architectural firm, said the district is in good shape to begin the project in June 2022 and wrap it up in fall 2023.
The phase three plan had been submitted to the state Education Department on June 25 and, at the time of the last school board meeting, the architectural review and project manager review had been completed and the SED engineering review was still in progress. Mr. Bernhauer said the firm had received comments regarding the engineering review and had responded the following day.
While those reviews were taking place, he said bid alternates had been incorporated into the documents, as had a constructabilty review, which anticipates and identifies potential challenges to the project’s construction before the construction takes place.
Now, the district can put the project out for bid, a process Mr. Brady said could allow potential firms six weeks to prepare their bids.
“It is a fairly complex project along with the alternate structure that we’re doing,” Mr. Bernhauer said. “Again, this is our final phase for the referendum allotment, and so we want to make sure that we are very conscious of every penny being spent and that we get right down to our referendum amount right on the nose.”
He added that the district has “a very robust alternate structure built into the documents.”
“And we want to make sure that the contractors have plenty of time to vet that out thoroughly and prepare their bids,” he said.
Following the bidding period, contractors will have an opportunity to review plans and tour the district’s facilities. Mr. Brady said the district anticipates opening bids on Jan. 18.
“Hopefully we’ll have the same success we did with phase one and phase two bidding. We had two very good bid cycles,” he said.
Phase three includes extensive work at J.W. Leary Junior High School and Massena Central High School.
