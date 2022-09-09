School audit faults Indian River financial practices

Photo by Pixabay

PHILADELPHIA — An audit report released Friday by the state comptroller’s office found that Indian River Central School District has more money in savings than it should, and unless the district makes changes, it will collect more in taxes than is needed.

Indian River Superintendent Troy W. Decker said that the state auditors were helpful and professional and the district learned some things as it worked through the process. However, in its response to the audit, district officials disagreed with many of the findings, stating that the problem is with the state’s tax laws and not in the way the district manages its money.

