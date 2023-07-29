State auditors cite Heuvelton school district

A state audit of Heuvelton Central School District from July 1, 2021, to Feb. 9 found that district officials did not always comply with statutory requirements and the district’s procurement policy by seeking competition for the purchase of goods and services. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

HEUVELTON — A state audit of the Heuvelton Central School District from July 1, 2021 to Feb. 9, 2023 found district officials did not always comply with statutory requirements and the district’s procurement policy by seeking competition for the purchase of goods and services.

As a result, auditors from the state Comptroller’s Office said they were unable to assure taxpayers the district was procuring goods and services in the most prudent and economical manner.

