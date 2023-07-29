HEUVELTON — A state audit of the Heuvelton Central School District from July 1, 2021 to Feb. 9, 2023 found district officials did not always comply with statutory requirements and the district’s procurement policy by seeking competition for the purchase of goods and services.
As a result, auditors from the state Comptroller’s Office said they were unable to assure taxpayers the district was procuring goods and services in the most prudent and economical manner.
The report was released Friday by the Comptroller’s Office. It noted district officials could not show they sought competition, as required, to make purchases totaling $189,497. The report also noted district officials did not seek competition when procuring professional services and insurance coverage from 10 vendors, totalling $310,121, and did not have written agreements with four of the vendors.
Auditors said they reviewed a sample of 16 vendors with payments totaling $1.24 million that were above competitive bidding thresholds to determine if officials sought competition.
“District officials sought competition or made purchases through other legally permissible sources for goods and services totaling $1.16 million. However, District officials could not support they complied with competitive bidding requirements for purchases made from two vendors totaling $84,312,” they said.
They said the district paid one vendor $46,355 for maintenance of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system.
“The Business Manager told us because the vendor installed the HVAC system at the District, they believed it was more efficient to retain the same vendor for maintaining the system and did not seek competition. Because District officials did not seek competition from other potential vendors, officials cannot assure taxpayers they procured these services at the best price,” auditors said.
They said the district also did not seek competition for aggregate purchases of various comparable furniture items from one vendor totaling $37,957.
“The Business Manager told us they believed these purchases were made pursuant to a State contract referenced in a quote provided by the vendor. However, the contract referenced was for art supplies, not the furniture purchased. In addition, while this vendor had been awarded a State contract for furniture, the furniture purchased was not listed on that contract,” they said.
Auditors reviewed the procurement of professional services and insurance coverage from 12 providers who were paid $335,712 from July 1, 2021 through Oct. 31, 2022, and said officials did not always seek competition for those professional services.
“District officials issued RFPs prior to selecting the District’s external auditor and a professional development service provider. However, District officials did not seek competition by issuing RFPs for the professional services and insurance coverage provided by 10 providers who were paid a total of $310,212 (92 percent),” they said.
“The Superintendent and Business Manager told us they issued RFPs for the medical, legal and architectural service providers in the past but did not know when the last RFP was completed for these services. In addition, they indicated the District has had long-standing relationships with the insurance coverage provider and the medical, legal, architectural and financial consultant service providers, and officials were satisfied with the providers,” auditors said.
In addition, they said, the district did not have a current written agreement for four of the 12 professional service providers, who were paid a total of $48,950.
Auditors said they also found that, after reviewing purchases from 19 vendors who were paid $197,028, required quotes were not always obtained, although the payments were for appropriate purposes.
They recommended the school board and district officials periodically issue requests for proposal to assess the cost-effectiveness of professional services being used, and ensure written agreements with professional service providers were current and provided both parties with a clear understanding of the services to be provided, the time frames and the basis for compensation.
They said district officials should ensure contracts exceeding the statutory competitive bidding thresholds are executed in accordance with General Municipal Law; amend the district’s purchasing procedures to include guidance regarding aggregate purchases, such as developing a process to identify when aggregate purchases exceed limits and defining when staff should use competitive bidding for these purchases; and use an RFP or quote process to periodically solicit competition when procuring professional services and insurance coverage.
In addition, they recommended district officials obtain and document proposals and quotes as required by the policy, and monitor and review all purchases made under state and other government contracts to ensure that purchases were made in accordance with the awarded contract and all items purchased from the vendor were included in the contract.
Auditors recommended the business manager ensure the internal form to document proposals and quotes be used as required by the policy and ensure documentation was maintained for vendors who were sole source providers of goods or services.
In the district’s response, Superintendent Jesse Coburn said they would continue to review the district’s procurement policy to ensure it was being followed.
“Requisition forms have been updated to include quote requirements for various levels of equipment and supplies purchases. This also includes levels that may require competitive bidding,” Coburn said.
He said they would also use requests for proposals for services periodically to ensure compliance with policy.
“This will help to ensure the District is receiving the best possible services for our community,” he said.
